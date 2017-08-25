Chou Associates Management Inc. Announces Changes to Risk Ratings of Select Funds

Friday, August 25, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chou Associates Management Inc. announced today that the risk ratings for the funds listed below (the “Funds“) will be changed to the following:

Fund Name Current Rating New Rating
Chou Asia Fund Medium to High Low to Medium
Chou Associates Fund Medium to High Medium
Chou Bond Fund Medium to High Medium
Chou Europe Fund Medium to High Medium

Chou Associates Management Inc. used the investment risk classification methodology under National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds, which will come into force effective September 1, 2017, to determine the risk rating of each Fund. These risk re-classifications are not as a result of changes to the investment objectives, strategies or portfolio management of the Funds.

Details about the Funds’ risk classification methodology are available on request, at no cost, by calling Chou Associates Management Inc. toll-free at 1-888-357-5070 or by writing to Chou Associates Management Inc., 110 Sheppard Ave. East, Suite 301, Box 18, Toronto ON M2N 6Y8.

CONTACT: For more information:

Chou Associates Management Inc.
110 Sheppard Ave. East
Suite 301, Box 18, Toronto ON M2N 6Y8
Toll free: 1 888 357 5070
Email: admin@choufunds.com
