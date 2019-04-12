Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Christina Hlusko, President and CEO, CAA North & East Ontario Named Ottawa Businesswoman of the Year Christina Hlusko, President and CEO, CAA North & East Ontario Named Ottawa Businesswoman of the Year CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedBlissco Signs Saskatchewan Distribution and Supply Agreement with National Cannabis DistributionChristina Hlusko, President and CEO, CAA North & East Ontario Named Ottawa Businesswoman of the YearCanadian Orebodies Completes Smoke Lake Drilling and Commences Sampling Historic Core