Chubb Makes New Cyber Appointments for Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Sep 3, 2017) – Chubb announced today two appointments for its regional Cyber team in Asia Pacific:

Andrew Taylor has assumed the position of Cyber Underwriting Manager for Asia Pacific, responsible for the expansion of Chubb’s Cyber insurance business, from guidelines to ratings and portfolio management, in the region. Based in Sydney, he will lead efforts to craft solutions and deliver expertise to help clients manage and mitigate cyber risks.

Mr. Taylor joined Chubb in 2009 in the Information and Technology team and started underwriting cyber risks in 2010 as one of the region’s first cyber specialists, playing an instrumental role in the growth of Chubb’s cyber portfolio. He has extensive technical capabilities and experience in the insurance industry spanning over 20 years, having worked in the London and Asian Professional Liability markets. He commenced his career as an accountant and has since held senior underwriting and portfolio management positions in Specialty Lines, specifically in Professional Indemnity, Technology Errors & Omissions, Media Liability and Cyber products.

John DePeters has been appointed as Cyber Underwriter for Asia Pacific. With over 5 years of Cyber underwriting experience, he is tasked with supporting Mr. Taylor to drive the growth of Chubb’s Cyber insurance business, including underwriting, marketing, training, product development, and vendor expansion, across the region. Mr. DePeters relocated from San Francisco to Singapore to assume his new position.

Prior to this new appointment, Mr. DePeters was an Executive Underwriter in the Chubb North America Financial Lines division, responsible for Cyber and Technology Errors & Omissions underwriting in the US Pacific Northwest territory including Silicon Valley. He managed a wide range of accounts from SMEs to the world’s largest technology companies. A graduate of the Chubb Associate Program, Mr. DePeters began his career at the company as a Global Casualty Underwriter in the Major Accounts division based in New York. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from Brown University, US.

Both Mr. Taylor and Mr. DePeters report to Stanley Wong, Head of Financial Lines for Asia Pacific.

On the new appointments, Mr. Wong said, “One of the key growth areas for our region, Chubb’s Cyber book of business has grown significantly in the past 12 months. We saw the need to further invest in and hire specialist resources to drive the development of this business portfolio, underscoring our commitment to Cyber protection in the region. The breadth and depth of Andrew and John’s expertise in this field will serve us well as we continue to strengthen our capabilities to craft solutions that mitigate a broad spectrum of cyber risks across Asia Pacific.”

“As technology becomes more embedded in our lives, cyber exposures continue to unravel at a rapid pace. We need to ensure that we have the right talent in place to educate and advise our clients on where these threats are originating and work with them to develop holistic solutions to cyber risks. I’m confident that with Andrew and John, our Asia Pacific cyber practice is poised to deliver on the wealth of global experience we have in cyber underwriting,” added Tim Stapleton, Cyber Insurance Product Manager & Information Technology Practice Leader, Chubb Overseas General.

