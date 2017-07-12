Wednesday, July 12, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2017 Second Quarter Results

WAUKESHA, WI–(Marketwired – July 12, 2017) – CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), today announces its results of operations and financial condition for the second quarter of 2017. Net income for the quarter was $1.0 million, or $0.06 basic earnings per share and $0.03 diluted earnings per share, and for the six months ending June 30, 2017, $1.9 million, or $0.11 basic and $0.05 diluted earnings per share.

A summary of financial results for the quarter is attached. Select highlights include:

  • Return on average assets was 0.65% for the quarter and 0.60% for the six months ending June 30, 2017, compared to 0.80% and 0.73% for the same periods in 2016.
  • Book and tangible book value per share of common stock are reported at $0.68 and $1.16, respectively, for June 30, 2017, compared to $0.51 and $0.99 from one year prior.
  • Net income for subsidiary CIBM Bank was $1.2 million for the quarter and $2.3 million for the six month period ending June 30, 2017, compared to net income of $1.4 million and $2.1 million for the same periods of 2016; reflecting stronger year to date results.
  • Net interest income of $4.8 million for the quarter is an increase of $0.3 million from the same quarter of 2016, and net interest income of $9.4 million for the six months ending June 30, 2017, is an increase of $0.5 million from the same period of 2016. The growth primarily reflects higher earning asset balances.
  • Noninterest income of $2.6 million for the quarter is a decrease of $0.2 million from the same quarter of 2016 and noninterest income of $4.5 million for the six months ending June 30, 2017, is a decrease of $0.4 million from the same period of 2016. The results reflect lower net mortgage banking revenue this year due to reduced refinancing activity and the prior year’s net gain on sale of assets and write-downs related to collection activities which was $0.8 million in the 2016 year to date period.
  • During the first six months of 2017, gains on sale of SBA loans have been $0.7 million compared to $0.1 million in the same period of 2016.
  • Non-performing assets to total assets reported at 2.10% at June 30, 2017, compared to 1.67% at December 31, 2016, reflecting higher other real estate owned related to one relationship offset in part by lower non-accrual loans.
  • Non-accrual loans to total loans reported at 0.99% at June 30, 2017, compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2016, as a result of the collection of a larger construction and development loan.

J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “CIB Marine’s second quarter improvement over the first quarter of 2017 reflects the higher level of earning assets and improved quality of our non-interest income with more coming from our core business activities as opposed to collection activities. Thirteen of the last fourteen quarters have been profitable at CIBM Bank, and this marks the sixth consecutive quarter of profits. Although loan growth has slowed this year so far, our net interest margin has improved from 2.84% as reported in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 3.09% in the second quarter of 2017. Our balance sheet repricing structure, including interest rate swaps hedging certain fixed rate commercial real estate loans, has responded well to the three Fed rate hikes between December of last year and June of this year.”

Mr. Chaffin added, “Improved gains on sale of SBA loans are a continued sign of progress in the development of our new Government Guaranteed Lending Division. At Avenue Mortgage, loan volumes have picked up from the first quarter but still lag behind last year due to the market slow-down in refinancing activity caused by higher interest rates. However, home purchase loans have picked up recently and our new lenders in central Illinois are gaining some traction.”

Mr. Chaffin concluded, “We are very proud of the level of commercial lending we do within our communities to support local job creation and retention, as well as our growth in mortgage lending which supports local home ownership and property maintenance. Over the last several years, we have consistently been in the top quartile among peer banks in the loan to deposit ratio and our loan growth has exceeded the median peer level. Improved financial results have allowed us to make significant investments in the form of securities purchased that support affordable housing and small businesses, as well as provide both financial and professional service support for a variety of non-profit community service organizations within our markets. Community lending is an area of focus for our organization. It presents certain challenges in the current market environment, but we have committed substantial resources to continue growing and improving this area of the bank in order to meet the needs of our communities.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates 11 banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana and 4 separate mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

Notice that Preferred Dividend has not been declared: Pursuant to Sections 5.4(e)(v) and 5.5(e)(v) of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company has not declared a dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock or its Series B Convertible Preferred Stock for the period ended June 30, 2017 and, accordingly, no dividend will be paid to preferred shareholders for such Dividend Period.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

 
 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
  
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
  
   
    At or for the  
    Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,  
    2017   2017   2016   2016   2016     2017   2016  
    (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)  
Selected Statement of Operations Data                                              
Interest and dividend income   $ 5,732   $ 5,562   $ 5,273   $ 5,286   $ 5,214     $ 11,294   $ 10,390  
Interest expense     973     892     793     740     729       1,865     1,464  
  Net interest income     4,759     4,670     4,480     4,546     4,485       9,429     8,926  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses     47     228     (796 )   69     118       275     179  
  Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses     4,712     4,442     5,276     4,477     4,367       9,154     8,747  
Noninterest income (1)     2,611     1,847     1,908     2,651     2,788       4,458     4,841  
Noninterest expense     6,279     5,401     6,127     6,220     5,951       11,680     11,432  
  Income before income taxes     1,044     888     1,057     908     1,204       1,932     2,156  
Income tax expense     20     0     (5 )   40     15       20     15  
  Net income   $ 1,024   $ 888   $ 1,062   $ 868   $ 1,189     $ 1,912   $ 2,141  
                                               
Common Share Data                                              
  Basic net income (loss) per share   $ 0.06   $ 0.05   $ 0.06   $ 0.05   $ 0.07     $ 0.11   $ 0.12  
  Diluted net income (loss) per share     0.03     0.02     0.03     0.02     0.03       0.05     0.06  
  Dividend     0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
  Tangible book value per share (2)     1.16     1.08     1.01     1.04     0.99       1.16     0.99  
  Book value per share (2)     0.68     0.60     0.53     0.56     0.51       0.68     0.51  
  Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     18,153,029     18,127,892     18,127,892     18,127,892     18,127,892       18,140,530     18,127,892  
  Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     36,516,207     36,193,353     36,082,522     35,818,022     35,631,892       36,355,672     35,631,892  
Financial Condition Data                                              
  Total assets   $ 650,051   $ 631,160   $ 653,559   $ 632,628   $ 615,708     $ 650,051   $ 615,708  
  Loans     488,289     483,501     483,518     466,057     461,859       488,289     461,859  
  Allowance for loan losses     (7,653 )   (7,567 )   (7,592 )   (8,549 )   (8,219 )     (7,653 )   (8,219 )
  Investment securities     111,160     111,745     112,072     103,853     103,542       111,160     103,542  
  Deposits     493,364     497,144     483,097     476,428     468,377       493,364     468,377  
  Borrowings     82,025     60,837     96,944     81,636     72,833       82,025     72,833  
  Stockholders’ equity     72,279     70,819     69,523     70,094     69,266       72,279     69,266  
Financial Ratios and Other Data                                              
  Performance Ratios:                                              
    Net interest margin (3)     3.09 %   3.02 %   2.84 %   2.95 %   3.11 %     3.06 %   3.13 %
    Net interest spread (4)     2.92 %   2.87 %   2.70 %   2.80 %   2.96 %     2.89 %   2.98 %
    Noninterest income to average assets (5)     1.65 %   1.16 %   1.18 %   1.68 %   1.88 %     1.40 %   1.65 %
    Noninterest expense to average assets     3.96 %   3.40 %   3.79 %   3.93 %   4.02 %     3.68 %   3.90 %
    Efficiency ratio (6)     85.20 %   82.88 %   95.91 %   86.42 %   81.82 %     84.11 %   83.04 %
    Earnings (loss) on average assets (7)     0.65 %   0.56 %   0.66 %   0.55 %   0.80 %     0.60 %   0.73 %
    Earnings (loss) on average equity (8)     5.71 %   5.10 %   5.93 %   4.89 %   6.98 %     5.41 %   6.37 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                                              
  Nonaccrual loans to loans (9)     0.99 %   1.32 %   1.26 %   1.16 %   0.81 %     0.99 %   0.81 %
  Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (9)    

2.15

 %  

1.65

 %  

1.60

 %  

1.58

 %  

1.63

 %    

2.15

 %  

1.63

 %
  Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (9)    

2.10

 %  

1.77

 %  

1.67

 %  

1.32

 %  

1.59

 %    

2.10

 %  

1.59

 %
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.57 %   1.57 %   1.57 %   1.83 %   1.78 %     1.57 %   1.78 %
  Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9)    

72.81

 %  

94.67

 %  

97.99

 %  

116.08

 %  

109.14

 %    

72.81

 %  

109.14

 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans     -0.03 %   0.21 %   0.14 %   -0.22 %   0.12 %     0.09 %   0.01 %
Capital Ratios:                                              
  Total equity to total assets     11.12 %   11.02 %   10.64 %   11.08 %   11.25 %     11.12 %   11.25 %
  Total risk-based capital ratio     15.92 %   15.90 %   15.40 %   15.66 %   15.60 %     15.92 %   15.60 %
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     14.66 %   14.65 %   14.15 %   14.41 %   14.34 %     14.66 %   14.34 %
  Leverage capital ratio     11.56 %   11.21 %   11.14 %   11.20 %   11.69 %     11.56 %   11.69 %
Other Data:                                              
  Number of employees (full-time equivalent)     181     181     171     169     167       181     167  
  Number of banking facilities     11     11     11     11     11       11     11  
 
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Tangible book value per share is the shareholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the shareholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding.
(3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average common equity.
(9) Excludes loans held for sale.
 
 
 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)  
                       
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
    2017   2017   2016   2016   2016  
    (Dollars in thousands, except share data)  
Assets                                
Cash and due from banks   $ 10,462   $ 12,773   $ 10,291   $ 11,427   $ 9,808  
Reverse repurchase agreements     20,440     11,019     24,275     27,560     20,313  
Securities available for sale     111,160     111,745     112,072     103,853     103,542  
Loans held for sale     9,166     2,448     11,469     15,875     11,602  
                                 
Loans     488,289     483,501     483,518     466,057     461,859  
Allowance for loan losses     (7,653 )   (7,567 )   (7,592 )   (8,549 )   (8,219 )
  Net loans     480,636     475,934     475,926     457,508     453,640  
                                 
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock     2,948     2,070     3,803     3,803     2,170  
Premises and equipment, net     4,309     4,369     4,427     4,256     4,358  
Accrued interest receivable     1,386     1,377     1,382     1,289     1,290  
Other real estate owned, net     3,153     3,153     3,159     982     2,283  
Bank owned life insurance     4,441     4,414     4,389     4,363     4,336  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     209     215     221     226     232  
Other assets     1,741     1,643     2,145     1,486     2,134  
    Total Assets   $ 650,051   $ 631,160   $ 653,559   $ 632,628   $ 615,708  
                                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                
Deposits:                                
  Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 79,888   $ 76,088   $ 77,154   $ 87,216   $ 82,460  
  Interest-bearing demand     31,961     33,027     33,832     29,821     31,508  
  Savings     183,608     192,175     176,435     169,390     175,955  
  Time     197,907     195,854     195,676     190,001     178,454  
    Total deposits     493,364     497,144     483,097     476,428     468,377  
Short-term borrowings     82,025     60,837     96,944     81,636     72,833  
Accrued interest payable     358     327     349     319     335  
Other liabilities     2,025     2,033     3,646     4,151     4,897  
    Total liabilities     577,772     560,341     584,036     562,534     546,442  
                                 
Stockholders’ Equity                                
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued-55,624 shares of series A and 4,376 shares of series B; convertible; aggregate liquidation preference- $60,000     51,000     51,000     51,000     51,000     51,000  
Common stock, $1 par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares; 18,383,891 issued shares; 18,172,844 outstanding shares     18,384     18,346     18,346     18,346     18,346  
Capital surplus     158,640     158,602     158,552     158,510     158,493  
Accumulated deficit     (153,605 )   (154,629 )   (155,517 )   (156,579 )   (157,446 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (1,611 )   (1,971 )   (2,329 )   (654 )   (598 )
Treasury stock 218,499 shares at cost     (529 )   (529 )   (529 )   (529 )   (529 )
    Total stockholders’ equity     72,279     70,819     69,523     70,094     69,266  
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 650,051   $ 631,160   $ 653,559   $ 632,628   $ 615,708  
 
 
 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
 
    At or for the
    Quarters Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     September 30,     June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2017   2017   2016     2016     2016   2017   2016
    (Dollars in thousands)
                                               
Interest Income                                              
Loans   $ 4,997   $ 4,826   $ 4,493     $ 4,540     $ 4,635   $ 9,823   $ 9,207
Loans held for sale     79     46     141       153       95     125     178
Securities     598     611     563       513       478     1,209     995
Other investments     58     79     76       80       6     137     10
  Total interest income     5,732     5,562     5,273       5,286       5,214     11,294     10,390
                                               
Interest Expense                                              
Deposits     817     749     697       659       692     1,566     1,397
Short-term borrowings     156     143     96       81       37     299     67
  Total interest expense     973     892     793       740       729     1,865     1,464
  Net interest income     4,759     4,670     4,480       4,546       4,485     9,429     8,926
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses     47     228     (796 )     69       118     275     179
  Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses     4,712     4,442     5,276       4,477       4,367     9,154     8,747
                                               
Noninterest Income                                              
Deposit service charges     129     113     121       125       121     242     224
Other service fees     54     46     45       47       52     100     119
Mortgage Banking revenue, net     2,027     1,142     1,414       2,285       2,102     3,169     3,438
Other income     127     97     136       206       96     224     213
Net gains on sale of securities     0     0     0       0       0     0     0
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)     274     449     192       (12 )     417     723     847
  Total noninterest income     2,611     1,847     1,908       2,651       2,788     4,458     4,841
                                               
Noninterest Expense                                              
Compensation and employee benefits     4,333     3,705     4,228       4,426       4,143     8,038     7,767
Equipment     319     290     305       277       293     609     566
Occupancy and premises     381     390     390       377       389     771     824
Data Processing     136     140     123       185       151     276     305
Federal deposit insurance     81     87     92       105       106     168     212
Professional services     130     200     156       157       213     330     462
Telephone and data communication     88     81     90       92       99     169     208
Insurance     96     59     60       60       56     155     110
Other expense     715     449     683       541       501     1,164     978
  Total noninterest expense     6,279     5,401     6,127       6,220       5,951     11,680     11,432
Income from operations                                              
before income taxes     1,044     888     1,057       908       1,204     1,932     2,156
Income tax expense     20     0     (5 )     40       15     20     15
  Net income     1,024     888     1,062       868       1,189     1,912     2,141
Preferred stock dividend     0     0     0       0       0     0     0
    Net income allocated to common stockholders   $ 1,024   $ 888   $ 1,062     $ 868     $ 1,189   $ 1,912   $ 2,141
                                                   
                                                   

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin
President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com

