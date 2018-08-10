Friday, August 10, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Cineplex Has Record 2nd-Quarter Earnings

CBJ — Cineplex had $24.4 million of net income in the second quarter, as total revenue increased by more than 12.5% and cost-reduction efforts proved to be quite effective over the past year.

The Toronto-based cinema and entertainment company says revenue for the three months ended June 30 was $409 million, a record high for the second quarter.

Attendance was up 5% from 2017, increasing box office revenue by almost 10% to just over $187 million. Revenue from food services surged almost 15% to a record $114 million, proving once again that people like their popcorn, hot dogs and pop, et al while watching a movie.

