Cirque du Soleil Expansion

CBJ — The Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is acquiring Minnesota-based VStar Entertainment Group and its subsidiary Cirque Dreams, which is based in Florida.The sale price was not made public, although it would be in the millions.

VStar has about 120 employees and produces theatrical shows, exhibits, cruise ship activities and outdoor events. It is best known for its children’s productions, including “PAW Patrol.”

Since 2015, American investment firm TPG Capital has owned 60% of the Cirque du Soleil, with Chinese firm Fosun Capital Group having a 20% share. Quebec’s pension fund manager, the Caisse de depot et placement, has a 10%, as does Cirque co-founder Guy Laliberte.

