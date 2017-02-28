Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Cisco and Reliance Jio Build World’s Largest All-IP Digital Services Platform Cisco and Reliance Jio Build World’s Largest All-IP Digital Services Platform Cisco and Reliance Jio Build World’s Largest All-IP Digital Services Platform RecommendedCisco Network Services Orchestrator a Key Technology Enabler for Telstra’s Network of the FutureCisco and Reliance Jio Build World’s Largest All-IP Digital Services PlatformVodafone Launches GigaTV with Cisco