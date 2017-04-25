Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Cisco Connected Factory for Industrie 4.0 Cisco Connected Factory for Industrie 4.0 Cisco Connected Factory for Industrie 4.0 RecommendedFraser Institute News Release: Nearly eight in ten Canadians have used alternative medicines: surveyOne Step Vending, Corp. Appoints Director of BusinessGopher Protocol, Inc. releases GuardianFleet App for optimizing and tracking Business Assets Add-on to GuardianPack Available on iOS and Android Application for Tracking Business Assets