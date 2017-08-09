Cisco Promotes David Goeckeler to Executive Vice President

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 9, 2017) – Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced today that David Goeckeler, senior vice president and general manager of Networking and Security, has been promoted to executive vice president, Networking and Security.

“David’s vision to bring the intelligent network together with a robust security architecture has made a tremendous impact at Cisco,” said Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins. “The recent launch of our intent-based network under David’s leadership is a major milestone for the industry and just one example of his many achievements.”

Goeckeler will continue to lead a global team of over 20,000 engineers responsible for networking and security technology development and market strategy. He has held leadership roles across the Security, Enterprise and Service Provider markets. He is a 17-year veteran of Cisco.

