CISOSHARE Partners with Identillect to Broaden its Security Services by Helping Organizations Combat Email-Borne Cyber-attacks

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Identillect Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “Identillect”) (TSX-V:ID) (OTCQB:IDTLF) (Frankfurt:8ID) announces its new partnership with CISOSHARE to provide their valued clients with Delivery Trust™, Identillect’s award winning email encryption plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails and combats the ransomware epidemic affecting a growing number of businesses worldwide.

Delivery Trust™ aligns with CISOSHARE’s mission to help companies build and maintain a comprehensive cyber security management system from start to finish including policy, processes, and people. CISOSHARE services a wide array of organizations in the healthcare, government, financial, cloud based sectors.

“For 20 years, we’ve been helping companies build the best IT security programs in the market by helping them integrate protection against the latest threats,” said Mike Gentile, President and CEO of CISOSHARE. “With ransomware and other email-borne attacks growing in number, email encryption has become a vital tool our clients can use to protect their data.”

Identillect CEO Todd Sexton states, “Identillect is pleased to be the chosen email security provider of CISOSHARE. Their decision underscores CISOSHARE’s commitment to protect clients from becoming the next victims of ransomware. Email encryption is part of the layered security every IT manager should embrace because hackers are getting more aggressive and posing a greater threat than ever before.”

According to Datto’s State of the Channel Ransomware Report released this week, small and medium businesses in the U.S. (SMBs) paid ransomware hackers $301 million in 2016 to decrypt critical files. The report also found 99% of companies surveyed predict these attacks will continue to rise in the next two years. The report found the greatest financial strain caused by ransomware is not the ransom itself but the result of downtime and data loss. The industries targeted most often by cybercriminals were construction, manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, and finance. The report also found Software as a Service (SaaS) applications are a growing target for attack, no companies are immune including industry giants such as Microsoft Office 365 and G Suite. Mobile and tablet attacks are also on the rise, according to the report; these platforms can increase security with the Delivery Trust™ email encryption plug-in.

About the Email Security Industry

As the growing threat of cyber-attacks fuels the growth of the cyber security industry, the email encryption market will grow as well, estimated to be worth more than 4.21 Billion USD by 2020. Email-borne cyber-attacks are the second most common type of cyber security breach according to the Identity Theft Center with the average cost of a data breach now estimated at more than $3.62 million.

Despite the growing threat to businesses, nearly 60% of U.S. companies do not encrypt their emails. As the number of attacks increases, this demand for a reliable email encryption provider will grow, with an estimated 4 billion individuals online requiring security by 2020.

About CISOSHARE

CISOSHARE specializes in improving an organization’s Information Security Program through a suite of Information Security Services. Our services help solve the common issues that security leaders face each day regarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.

CISOSHARE has over 20 years of expertise in providing cybersecurity solutions around the globe. From working with large organizations in highly-regulated industries to smaller organizations with specific security concerns, we are able to customize solutions to provide each client with exactly what they need to stay abreast of the latest security threats.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust™, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client’s critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust™ is an award -winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

