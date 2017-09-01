Citi Launches Pay with Points in Hong Kong, Offset purchases with credit card points at any local merchant with just three clicks on the mobile phone

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Sep 1, 2017) – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) – Citi announced today the launch of Pay with Points in Hong Kong, a reward points redemption service that enables Citi cardholders to offset local purchases using credit card points anytime and anywhere with just three clicks on their mobile phones.

A part of Citi ThankYou(SM) Rewards, Pay with Points is available to cardholders of all Citi points-bearing credit cards*. Unlike the conventional redemption programs that only allow customers to use reward points to offset purchases at selected merchants, there is no restriction on merchant types for Pay with Points. Citi cardholders can use their reward points to offset local transactions1 at all merchants in Hong Kong.

“At Citi, we are committed to delivering a remarkable client experience by leveraging digitization and mobile technology,” said Lum Choong Yu, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending for Citibank in Hong Kong. “We want our cardholders to have the flexibility of using their credit card points whenever, wherever, and however they want. Whether they are shopping for groceries, booking the next holiday, dining out, or filling up the gas tank, Citi cardholders can use their reward points to offset spending at any local merchant1 including shopping websites with just a few clicks on their mobile phones.”

Using Pay with Points to offset a purchase is simple. When an eligible transaction is made, the cardholder will receive an SMS2 with the transaction amount and a link to the dedicated Citi Pay with Points redemption site. Once in the redemption site, the cardholder can select the amount to redeem with reward points, up to the full transaction amount, subject to the availability of credit card points, and click “Redeem Now.” The offset amount will be displayed as a credit on the next credit card statement. The Pay with Points redemption service is valid for 24 hours from performing the eligible transaction.

The launch of Pay with Points follows the introduction of a travel service exclusively for Citi cardholders in 2016, which enables them to directly convert credit card points into plane tickets from over 900 airlines, accommodation at 190,000 hotels worldwide, and other travel-related rewards such as car rentals and featured tours.

*Applicable to principal cardholders of Citi Ultima Card, Citi Prestige Card, Citi PremierMiles Card, Citi Rewards Card (Except Citi Rewards UnionPay Card), Citi Gold Card and Citi Classic Card issued by Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details, please visit, www.citibank.com.hk/pwp

1 This refers to retail and online transactions settled in Hong Kong Dollars.

2 This does not apply to cardholders who opted out to receive Citi direct marketing information via SMS.