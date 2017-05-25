City of Manchester, New Hampshire Selects Napoli Shkolnik For Opioid Litigation

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – City alderman from Manchester, New Hampshire voted on Tuesday to authorize the city solicitor to partner with Napoli Shkolnik to represent the city in litigation against pharmaceutical companies that aggressively marketed and distributed prescription opioids. This litigation is being led by Napoli Shkolnik attorneys Paul J. Napoli, Joseph L. Ciaccio and Salvatore C. Badala.

Napoli Shkolnik will work with local law firm Nixon, Vogelman, Barry, Slawskty and Simoneau to file a lawsuit on behalf of the city. The lawsuit will seek to reimburse the city for all of its expenses and other effects of the fraudulent and deceptive marketing of prescription opioids medications.

Napoli Shkolnik will work with the City of Manchester to investigate the devastating impact opioids have had on the City of Manchester.

“The City of Manchester has taken great steps to try and help its residents who have succumbed to opioid addiction. It’s time for those responsible to be held accountable as the City attempts to fight this epidemic”, says Paul Napoli.

“New Hampshire has seen a 191 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths in the past five years.” says Joseph L. Ciaccio. “It has become a crisis, and we hope this lawsuit will recoup the Cities’ costs associated with this epidemic and help change the way these companies market these dangerous drugs.”

About the firm

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is a national litigation firm providing representation to persons in class action lawsuits and complex commercial cases as well as victims of environmental contamination disasters, aviation accidents, defective prescriptions drugs and medical devices, asbestos-related illnesses, and other serious personal injury matters. With their principal offices in New York City and additional offices in California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and affiliates through the United States, Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is readily available to clients.