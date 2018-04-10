City of Pittsburgh Deploys Five Envision Solar EV ARC(TM) Units

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – April 10, 2018) – Envision Solar International, Inc. (OTCQB: EVSI) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading renewably energized EV charging, outdoor media and energy security products company, announced the delivery of five EV ARC™ units that will be utilized by the City of Pittsburgh. The EV ARC™ products will provide emissions-free EV charging and serve as a source of emergency power during grid failures and other crisis situations like increasingly severe weather events and flooding.

The EV ARC™ stations were deployed at the Second Avenue Parking Plaza to provide solar-powered EV charging for the city’s fleet of electric vehicles. Pittsburgh is in the process of developing its third climate action plan to create policies and projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within city limits.

Using Envision’s solar-powered EV ARC™ products enables the City of Pittsburgh to continue to execute on Mayor Peduto’s sustainability and resiliency goals. Fleet vehicles which charge from the EV ARC™ are 100% emissions-free, while 70% of the power used by grid-connected EV chargers is carbon fuel based.

“As the City transitions to 100% fossil fuel free fleet by 2030, we’re looking at innovative and sustainable ways to power our vehicles. The new chargers run completely on sunshine and are an exciting way for us to demonstrate our commitment to reducing the City’s carbon footprint and lead by example,” said William Peduto, the Mayor of Pittsburgh.

The EV ARC™ products are also immune to grid interruptions, such as those experienced during natural disasters, terrorist attacks and/or nefarious nation-state actions. Pittsburgh’s use of the solar powered chargers will ensure that fleet vehicles remain in service during grid failures. The units are also equipped with emergency power (E-power) panels, which allow first responders and other vital personnel to use the EV ARC™ as an emergency generator during disasters or other grid outages.

“Pittsburgh is another high-profile city that amongst all the available choices has selected our American made, secure, solar-powered EV charging stations,” said Desmond Wheatley, President and CEO of Envision. “We look forward to helping them grow their EV charging infrastructure as they scale up their electric fleet.”

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ fits inside a parking space, but does not reduce available parking, and generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. The system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ which causes the array to follow the sun, generating up to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide emergency power during grid failure. Because the EV ARC™ product requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by combat veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other minority demographics and highly talented, mission-driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583.

