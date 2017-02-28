CKO Kickboxing Unites with Spartan 4-0 on a Mission to Achieve

HOBOKEN, NJ–(Marketwired – February 28, 2017) – Obstacle Course Races (OCRs) are a growing global trend in today’s world. People of all ages, sizes, and backgrounds come together at special locations with prepared terrain and creative obstacles to earn their coveted medals and worldwide rankings. To say these races are a challenge is a true understatement. None-the-less, people travel from all over to compete against others and mostly, to prove to themselves that they have it in them to achieve a goal they once thought was impossible.

One such set of OCRs is the Spartan Series. Spartan Obstacle Course Races are an intense challenge split into different size courses, each getting progressively tougher and longer. Earning an award at each race garners an extra piece of a medal that comes together with the next two to create a bigger, more sought after, Trifecta Medal. This race series has become so popular throughout the US that members of special groups created teams to run together. From special causes, to charities, to groups that were simply united by their love of racing, the Spartan Race Series has developed a common ground where people can come together in a fun, healthy, and exciting way.

Spartan 4-0 is an example of one such group. This constantly growing, nationwide conglomerate of members (over the age of 30) enter Spartan Races all over the US and keep one another focused and motivated to collect all the pieces of the Spartan Trifecta medal throughout the year. Their private Facebook group of over 8,500 members came together to bring positive reinforcement and the reminder that no matter what age, race, size, or background, achievement is possible. It was that unified approach that brought the nationwide brand, CKO Kickboxing, to offer a training series to help Spartan 4-0 gain a little extra cross-training for their upcoming season.

On February 19th, 2017, members of the Spartan 4-0 team came to their first of two classes at CKO Kickboxing in Hoboken, NJ. The group was ready, focused, and excited. On February 26th, a second class was held and the group was joined by even more Spartan 4-0 members who had determination in their eyes and were ready to take on the full body workout. Joseph Andreula, CEO and creator of CKO Kickboxing, trained the first private class with Spartans who ranged in age and level. “I wanted to train the class myself because communities like this are exactly what CKO is all about — building a spirit of togetherness.” Explained Joseph. “Being around them and introducing them to what we’ve built throughout the nation means a lot to me.” At the end of class, the group came together for a photo with both the Spartan 4-0 Flag and the CKO Bag — united on a mission to achieve.

CKO Kickboxing is a gym with one hour classes anyone can take that incorporate a real heavy bag, real kickboxing moves, and the addition of bodyweight sets to get your heart rate up and body fat down. The music is always pumping and the trainers are always calling out new moves during the class to keep you active and engaged. Any age, any size, and any person can go at their own pace to lose weight, build muscle, reduce stress and have a fun workout that takes them to the next level of fitness! The CKO Community believes in reaching out to teams with a spirit of unity and bringing them their workouts to help everyone achieve even more, together. From regular group fitness classes to private team training classes and even team training packages, CKO Kickboxing offers ways for groups of all different sizes to gain an experience their bodies and minds will thank them for. For more information on private CKO classes for your team, group, or company at any of the CKO locations nationwide, please contact [email protected].

CKO Kickboxing will feature its bags as the last obstacle of every Spartan Stadium Race this 2017 season.

