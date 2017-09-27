Cleantech Entrepreneur Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud to Participate in Batteries Event 2017 and EY Strategic Growth Forum

WILTON, CT–(Marketwired – Sep 27, 2017) – Cadenza Innovation, the pioneering provider of energy storage solutions for license to lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack manufacturers, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will keynote the Batteries Event 2017 and participate in the Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneurial Winning Women program, part of the 2017 EY Strategic Growth Forum.

The continued evolution of the portable electronics market and the electrification of the automobile industry underscore an unwavering focus on, and commitment to, energy storage and renewable energy. The Batteries Event 2017, featuring distinguished experts from Avicenne Energy and Bloomberg New Energy Finance, will bring together leading thinkers in battery technologies, applications and the value chain. The conference will take place October 3-6 in Nice Acropolis, France.

Delivering a keynote titled “Charging Forward: Explosive Global Growth in the Battery Industry – and Opportunities and Challenges Ahead” on Wednesday, October 4, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will discuss how the battery industry’s current momentum serves as an opportunity to apply knowledge gained over the last two decades. She will examine key industry growth parameters, including low cost, increased safety and high energy density, and explore the global complexities in the supply and manufacturing industries being spurred by rapid market developments and progressive policies established in China.

Additionally, as a third-year judge for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will attend the Winning Women plenary celebratory luncheon on Thursday, November 16 in Palm Springs, California, held in conjunction with the EY Strategic Growth Forum. A previous Entrepreneur Of The Year Hall of Fame winner for Clean Technology, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will mentor and guide the entrepreneurial women who have been selected for their passion and creativity, ambitious company growth goals and business potential for scalability and success. Winning Women will work with coaches to further expose themselves to entrepreneurs, investors and advisors who will help them build a public profile, establish key advisory networks and evaluate financing for expansion, among other initiatives.

A twenty-year battery industry pioneer, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud’s latest venture, Cadenza Innovation, is bringing to market a low cost, safe and high-performance technology platform for licensing to lithium-ion battery manufacturers worldwide. The company recently announced a new patent for its supercell battery architecture and also entered a joint development and R&D partnership with Syrah Resources, soon to be the world’s largest graphite provider.

About Cadenza Innovation

Founded in 2012 by a team of the world’s pre-eminent lithium-ion battery experts, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in low cost, safe and energy dense storage solutions. Licensing its technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is backed by more than $9 million in oversubscribed Series A funding led by Golden Seeds and has earned funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut, the company has advanced technology development labs in Bethel. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

