Clear Capital Hires Real Estate Valuations Innovator

RENO, NV–(Marketwired – October 04, 2017) – Clear Capital, the leading provider of valuations and analytic solutions for real estate, banking and financial industries, announced the addition of Jeff Allen as Executive Vice President of Valuation Strategy, further rounding out its team of industry luminaries and veterans.

Allen is Clear Capital’s most recent high-profile executive to join the organization, which has successfully expanded its team of thought leaders and chieftains who are recognized as innovators throughout the industry. In 2016, Clear Capital hired the venerated Silicon Valley exec, Larry Robinson, as Chief Technology Officer, and in 2015, Tim O’Brien, an appraisal veteran with expansive regulatory knowledge, as General Manager of Appraisal Operations.

“Clear Capital has built a reputation as the go-to valuations and analytics service provider for the financial sector,” shared Clear Capital CEO and Co-Founder Duane Andrews. “With Jeff and other forward looking leaders in place, we’re in a perfect position to continue to develop improvements to the appraisal process and deploy meaningful solutions that benefit our customers and make their lives and jobs easier.”

Allen will focus on re-engineering and re-imagining how appraisals are manufactured with a concentration on modernizing the valuation industry in a healthy manner. Additionally, Allen will guide internal teams in the development of analytics and data aggregation tools aimed at increasing quality and efficiency around appraisal reports; and vet emerging technology from outside the sector, while continuously supporting Clear Capital’s operational processes.

Previously, Allen served as CoreLogic’s Senior Leader of Valuation Client Operations and RELS Valuation’s Chief Operating Officer where he lead efforts to evaluate and incorporate industry data and product assets into internal technology and processes, including MLS data, Public Records data and other third-party analytics products. Jeff brings more than 13 years of real estate valuation and appraisal experience to the Clear Capital executive leadership team.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital (www.clearcapital.com) is the premium provider of data and solutions for residential and commercial real estate asset valuation and collateral risk assessment for large financial services companies. Their products include appraisals, broker price opinions, property condition inspections, value reconciliations, quality assurance services, home data indices and platform solutions. Clear Capital’s combination of progressive technology, high caliber in-house staff and a well-trained network of more than 40,000 field experts sets a new standard for accurate, up-to-date and well documented valuation data and assessments. The company’s customers include the largest U.S. banks, investment firms and other financial organizations.