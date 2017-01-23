Cleartronic’s (CLRI) ReadyOp(TM) Engaged in Presidential Inauguration

BOCA RATON, FL–(Marketwired – January 23, 2017) – Cleartronic, Inc. (OTC PINK: CLRI) announces that their subsidiary, ReadyOp Communications, Inc., was engaged in the 2017 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC during both the weeks leading up to the Inauguration, as well as for the event itself.

ReadyOp™ supported several federal agencies during the Inauguration including the District of Columbia Army National Guard and the other National Guard units temporarily deployed to the capital region for the Inaugural events. The National Guard assembled more than seven thousand soldiers from roughly thirty different units throughout the United States to provide additional security for the Inauguration. The ReadyOp™ platform served an important role in the strategic planning, communication, and operations throughout the deployment period. Additionally, the National Guard used Cleartronic’s interoperable radio gateways to monitor and communicate on multiple channels from the “Joint Operations Center.”

“We were pleased to have ReadyOp™ serve an important role for this historic event. It is an honor to support and work with the members of the National Guard, particularly at a command level and during such an important occasion. ReadyOp™ was designed to support single and multi-agency planning, communications and operations. Our participation in the Presidential Inauguration, as well as this month’s NCAA National Football Championship Game, shows the growing use of ReadyOp™ for major events where communication and coordination across multiple organizations are essential for safety and operations,” said Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic, Inc.

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc. is a technology holding company that creates and acquires operating subsidiaries to develop, manufacture and sell products, services and integrated systems to government agencies and business enterprises. ReadyOp™ is a secure, web-based platform providing organizations with a single site for planning, response, communications and documentation of personnel, tasks, assets and activities. Cleartronic currently has two operating subsidiaries, ReadyOp Communications, Inc. and VoiceInterop, Inc. — www.cleartronic.com.

