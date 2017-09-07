Client Outlook’s eUnity™ Selected as the Enterprise Image Viewing Platform for Tampa General Hospital

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Client Outlook, a leading provider of FDA Class II diagnostic and clinical image viewing solutions, announced today that Tampa General Hospital will implement eUnity as its enterprise image viewing platform.

Located in West Central Florida, Tampa General provides healthcare to over 4 million people in twelve counties, making it one of the largest hospitals in the state. Named the top hospital in the Tampa Metro area for 2017-18 and one of the nation’s top 50 hospitals in six specialties by US News & World Report, Tampa General supports more than 1,000 licensed beds and over 7,300 employees committed to the delivery of quality healthcare ranging from simple to complex services.

eUnity will enable access to image records for all clinicians at Tampa General. A solution designed to simplify enterprise complexity, eUnity’s modern architecture has the power to meet the viewing performance requirements of any healthcare organization, as well as adapt to new technologies to support the evolution to a sustainable enterprise.

“Tampa General is proudly committed to providing the best care to our patients,” said Dr. Peter Chang, VP, CMIO of Tampa General Hospital. “Because of our complexity, we needed a functional viewing solution that was simple to deploy, easy to maintain, yet also performed to our standards of cross platform integration. eUnity scored the highest compared to other viewers amongst our physicians, IT staff and ancillary imaging staff.” Dr. Chang added: “eUnity supports a virtual machine, zero-footprint environment which eliminated the need for expensive GPU hardware and intensive local installation packages. Our clinicians were extremely satisfied with the speed of eUnity in addition to its feature-rich toolset. We believe the Client Outlook team has created a viable platform for image viewing that will bridge the many gaps in our imaging environment at TGH.”

“Tampa General is an outstanding organization and we are excited to implement eUnity across their integrated network,” said Steve Rankin, CEO of Client Outlook. “eUnity is the perfect choice for a large enterprise like this because it satisfies performance demands for image viewing, plus the zero-footprint architecture and powerful integration capabilities set the stage for future growth with very little management overhead. This unique combination continues to set eUnity apart in the enterprise imaging market and has given us the opportunity to partner with amazing institutions like Tampa General.”

About Tampa General Hospital

Tampa General Hospital is a private not-for-profit hospital and one of the most comprehensive medical facilities in Florida serving over four million people in twelve counties. TGH is the area’s only level I trauma center and one of just three burn centers in Florida. With the service of four medical helicopters, TGH can transport critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive advanced care. TGH is one of the leading organ transplant centers in the country with more than 6,000 adult solid organ transplants performed to date, and is also a nationally certified comprehensive stroke center. Other outstanding centers include internal medicine, cardiovascular, orthopedics, high risk and normal obstetrics, urology, ENT, endocrinology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology, the Thyroid Cancer & Parathyroid Institute and the Children’s Medical Center including the Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. TGH is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

About Client Outlook, Inc.

Client Outlook is an innovative healthcare technology company who designs imaging solutions that ultimately save people’s lives. Driven by our own personal healthcare experiences, we challenge ourselves every day to develop and deliver the most practical, useful and secure diagnostic, clinical and mobility solution for physicians and frontline healthcare professionals – right where healthcare happens. For more information about our company and eUnity, visit us at www.clientoutlook.com.

