Clikia Corp. Announces Move of Corporate Headquarters to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA–(Marketwired – Sep 29, 2017) – Clikia Corp. (OTC PINK: CLKA), a video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) subscription service provider, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The company’s move was made necessary following last January’s change in management.

When asked about the corporate relocation, David Loflin, CLKA’s CEO, said, “It’s an exciting challenge to have the chance to build a dynamic, cutting-edge OTT company in your hometown. We look forward to that challenge, as well as the challenge of delivering Clikia TV to any device anywhere in our great country, even small towns.”

Clikia TV will be delivered on the Clikia App, which is available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon and Roku, and via Google Chromecast for any device, as well as through its inter-connected www.Clikia.com website.

About the Clikia TV App Video Streaming Service

The Clikia App is a content delivery service available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon, on Roku and on Google Chromecast for any device and through its inter-connected www.Clikia.com website – within the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

The Clikia App’s entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

What is “Over-the-top”?

“Over-the-top,” or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

