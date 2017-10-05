Clinical Research Study Listing in NIH Database

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA–(Marketwired – October 05, 2017) – Imagin Medical, Inc. (CSE: IME) (CSE: IME.CN) (CNSX: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (FRANKFURT: DPD2) (the “Company”) announced today that the information about the upcoming Clinical Research Study at the University of Rochester announced in a press release on September 28, 2017, can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, a government website maintained by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The pilot study entitled, Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging for Bladder Cancer Detection, is sponsored by Dr. Edward Messing, Chair of Urology at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and the study’s principal investigator. The primary purpose of the study is to determine the minimal dwell time needed for adequate detection of cancerous cells using protoporphyrin IX (PpIX) near infrared fluorescence (NIRF). Imagin anticipates the study will prove that surgeons will be able to “see” the cancerous cells in less than 15 minutes, one of the key features of the i/Blue technology. The Study will also evaluate another feature of the i/Blue System, the patented Simultaneous Acquisition of Differing Images, which will blend the white light and fluorescing images into one, enabling the surgeon, in one step, to identify the precise location of the of the cancerous cells within the bladder.

“We’re eager for this study to begin,” commented Jim Hutchens, Imagin Medical’s President and CEO. “We expect the outcome to confirm our bench test results and build on the company’s momentum.”

The NIH database contains information about medical studies in human volunteers for both federally and privately funded trials, describing the purpose of the studies conducted in all 50 States and in 197 countries. Each study record presents summary information about the study protocol, including the medical product, behavior, or procedure being studied, as well as requirements for participation and study outcomes.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for minimally invasive surgical procedures where endoscopes are used. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer and view the surgical field. Imagin’s initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. The ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.