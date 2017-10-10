CloudGenix and Creative Technology Partners Join Forces to Deliver SimplicIT(SM) – Zero Downtime Networking

SAN JOSE, CA and NORCROSS, GA–(Marketwired – Oct 10, 2017) – CloudGenix, a leader in Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN) and Creative Technology Partners, a leading Managed Service and Solution Provider announced they have joined forces to deliver highly available wide-area networks backed by around the clock management and an industry leading Zero Downtime Guarantee.

SimplicIT(SM) fuses CloudGenix Application-Defined SD-WAN with CTP Network Solutions and End-to-End Management to deliver highly resilient wide area networks that eliminate branch office network outages and the associated critical business downtime. SimplicIT(SM) frees IT staffs from day to day triage and troubleshooting and enables them to focus on executing strategic business initiatives. CloudGenix AppFabric™ continually monitors granular transactional performance for each application and WAN link, and enforces policies for those applications based on user-defined requirements for performance, security, and compliance, in addition to WAN conditions. These same metrics are also surfaced to provide actionable insights into performance and health for both WAN links and applications.

CloudGenix CEO Kumar Ramachandran said, of partnering with CTP, “Partnering with a trusted network solutions and managed services leader in CTP allows us to help businesses maintain the highest levels of business availability and performance and future-proof their SD-WAN architecture using AppFabric™.”

Of the partnership with CloudGenix, CTP President RJ Chapple said, “CTP is well known for managed service excellence and multi-carrier private and Internet transport solutions. We are excited to leverage the CloudGenix AppFabric to improve our customers’ experience while eliminating the revenue and productivity loss and customer dissatisfaction caused by poor performing applications and networks.”

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and virtualizing heterogeneous underlying transports into a unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) radically simplifies how WANs are designed and managed — enabling customers to build “networks without networking.” It also achieves more than twice the performance at less than half the cost — leading to a much faster time-to-value once deployed — and extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013, by a team that has previously delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security, and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Charles River Ventures and the Mayfield Fund and has headquarters in San Jose, California.

About Creative Technology Partners

Creative Technology Partners (www.ctp.network), a division of Atlanta Datacom, Inc. has designed, implemented and managed complex IT environments for some of the nation’s largest enterprises since 1985. Backed by a team of seasoned professionals and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Creative Technology Partners delivers cost-effective and high-performance network solutions and managed services designed to deliver maximum value while aligning with your business objectives. Creative Technology Partners launched SimplicIT(SM) in 2017 — an industry leading networking solution providing Uptime SLAs and transport Bill Guarantees. Creative Technology Partners is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.