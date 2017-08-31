CloudGenix Partners with IVOXY to Provide Best-in-Class SD-WAN in the Pacific Northwest

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 31, 2017) – CloudGenix, the leader in Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), announced that it has partnered with leading Seattle-based IVOXY to help businesses in the Pacific Northwest take advantage of the myriad benefits provided by CloudGenix AppFabric and SD-WAN. IVOXY is well-known for their consultative approach to providing I/T solutions and education to help businesses improve their data center and cloud architecture to reduce complexity, increase agility, and achieve greater levels of growth, while also becoming self-sufficient. The addition of SD-WAN to their list of products and services offered helps further extend their value proposition to customers.

CloudGenix SD-WAN evolves the customer WAN to be able to securely take advantage of any transport including broadband Internet, improve application performance and experience, reduce dependency on expensive multi-protocol label-switched (MPLS) private WANs, and reduce remote office infrastructure and cost. CloudGenix SD-WAN is powered by CloudGenix AppFabric, which continually monitors granular transactional performance metrics for each application and WAN link, and enforces policies for those applications based on user-defined requirements for performance, security, and compliance. Unlike traditional packet-routed solutions that are limited to bandwidth, latency, packet loss, jitter, and reachability, CloudGenix understands those metrics in addition to metrics related to application sessions to better understand and enforce policy based on actual application performance, user experience, and business requirements for performance, compliance, and security.

On the partnership with CloudGenix, Alec Taylor, founding partner of IVOXY said: “IVOXY empowers our customers with the knowledge they need to evolve their I/T strategy according to their long-term business needs. Providing them with the leading SD-WAN solution from CloudGenix will allow us to help them realize the benefits of SD-WAN and AppFabric including simple cloud integration, WAN flexibility, and reduced costs. The AppFabric policy framework resonates with our customers as it unbinds them from complex network configurations and allows them to focus on applying logic that aligns with their business goals.”

Regarding the partnership with IVOXY, Robert Sexton, Vice President of Channels at CloudGenix said: “IVOXY is a proven partner in the Pacific Northwest that goes above and beyond to help their customers understand how technology can transform their business while making them self-sufficient. CloudGenix AppFabric is a natural extension of their suite of technologies because it allows them to design and manage their WAN using business policies rather than technical policies.”

About IVOXY

IVOXY (www.ivoxy.com) was founded on the premise that data center infrastructure is constantly evolving, and it’s important to the success of our customers to thoroughly understand their environment and the components that comprise this complexity. We architect solutions to address your needs today and in the future. IVOXY has locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane to help customers in the Pacific Northwest evolve their I/T architecture to adapt to today’s evolving business demands.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build “networks without networking,” and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.