CloudGenix Partners with Kovarus to Provide Best-in-Class SD-WAN

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 7, 2017) – CloudGenix, the leader in Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), announced that it has partnered with leading Silicon Valley-based Kovarus to help businesses take advantage of the myriad benefits provided by CloudGenix AppFabric SD-WAN. Kovarus is a systems integrator known to help companies modernize and automate their I/T infrastructure using cloud and software-defined networking, enabling transformation to accelerate innovation and deliver cost-effective business outcomes. The addition of SD-WAN to their list of products and services offered helps further extend their value proposition to customers.

CloudGenix SD-WAN evolves the customer WAN to be able to securely take advantage of any transport including broadband Internet, improve application performance and experience, reduce dependency on expensive multi-protocol label-switched (MPLS) private WANs, and reduce remote office infrastructure and cost. CloudGenix SD-WAN is powered by CloudGenix AppFabric, which continually monitors granular transactional performance metrics for each application and WAN link, and enforces policies for those applications based on user-defined requirements for performance, security, and compliance. Unlike traditional packet-routed solutions that are limited to bandwidth, latency, packet loss, jitter, and reachability, CloudGenix understands those metrics in addition to metrics related to application sessions to better understand and enforce policy based on actual application performance, user experience, and business requirements for performance, compliance, and security.

On the partnership with CloudGenix, Patrick Cronin, Principal and Co-Founder of Kovarus said: “Kovarus helps businesses transform I/T into an innovation engine, enabling fundamental change to accelerate innovation. CloudGenix AppFabric SD-WAN allows us to further that transformation by helping them deploy cloud and SaaS without compromise, increase flexibility and simplicity of their WAN architecture, and reduce their operating costs.”

Regarding the partnership with Kovarus, Robert Sexton, Vice President of Channels at CloudGenix said: “Kovarus has an excellent history in helping companies transform I/T from overhead and a cost-center into a business enabler and innovation center. CloudGenix AppFabric SD-WAN complements the Kovarus portfolio of software-defined networking, cloud, and infrastructure products and services to help customers achieve similar benefits in their WAN environment.”

About Kovarus

Kovarus (www.kovarus.com) is a systems integrator that helps companies modernize and automate IT. We enable businesses to transform their IT service delivery to help them accelerate innovation and deliver cost-effective business outcomes. Kovarus has helped some of the greatest companies in the world by leveraging the Kovarus Solutions Portfolio of best-in-class technologies and services to deliver business services faster, at scale and more effectively to provide them a competitive advantage. With an extensive array of elite technical certifications and credentials, leading technology partners continually recognize Kovarus for its commitment to excellence and its focus on delivering exceptional customer service.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build “networks without networking,” and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.