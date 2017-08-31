CloudGenix Partners with Link Solutions to Provide Best-in-Class SD-WAN in the Midwest

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 31, 2017) – CloudGenix, the leader in Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), announced that it has partnered with leading Michigan-based I/T solutions provider Link Solutions Group, LLC to help businesses in Michigan and the Midwest take advantage of the myriad benefits provided by CloudGenix AppFabric and SD-WAN. Link Solutions is well-known for their comprehensive portfolio of products and services that help businesses improve their data center and cloud architecture to reduce complexity, increase agility, and achieve greater levels of growth, and the addition of SD-WAN to their list of products and services offered helps further extend their value proposition to customers.

CloudGenix SD-WAN evolves the customer WAN to be able to securely take advantage of any transport including broadband Internet, improve application performance and experience, reduce dependency on expensive multi-protocol label-switched (MPLS) private WANs, and reduce remote office infrastructure and cost. CloudGenix SD-WAN is powered by CloudGenix AppFabric, which continually monitors granular transactional performance metrics for each application and WAN link, and enforces policies for those applications based on user-defined requirements for performance, security, and compliance. Unlike traditional packet-routed solutions that are limited to bandwidth, latency, packet loss, jitter, and reachability, CloudGenix understands those metrics in addition to metrics related to application sessions to better understand and enforce policy based on actual application performance, user experience, and business requirements for performance, compliance, and security.

On the partnership with CloudGenix, Clint Babcock, CEO of Link Solutions, said: “Partnering with CloudGenix will allow us to enable customers to realize the benefits of SD-WAN and AppFabric. Using a top-down policy framework for the WAN that aligns with business intent to handle applications based on actual user experience is a fundamental shift from the way things have been done previously. With CloudGenix, we can provide businesses with not only next-generation data center architectures, but fundamentally improve their WAN experience and reduce cost.”

Regarding the partnership with Link Solutions, Robert Sexton, Vice President of Channels at CloudGenix, said: “CloudGenix AppFabric is a transformational technology, enabling WAN management and traffic handling based on actual application and network experience using top-down policies. Link Solutions is a proven partner in the Midwest with a core focus on next-generation data center and cloud solutions, and we’re excited to work with them to help businesses realize the architectural and operational benefits of AppFabric and SD-WAN.”

About Link Solutions Group, LLC

Link Solutions Group, LLC (www.linksolutionsgroup.com) was founded in 2015 by leading engineering and sales professionals. Link Solutions is a Michigan based company with teams located in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. Link Solutions is focused on the Modernized Data Center, Cloud Mobility, and Digital Transformation. Link Solutions’ engineering and sales teams are experts in these areas with successful track records of providing solutions to customers throughout the Midwest.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build “networks without networking,” and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.