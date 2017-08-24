CLSA First Asia-Headquartered Institution To Deploy The Symphony Collaboration Platform Across Its Global Business

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Aug 23, 2017) – CLSA Limited (CLSA) announced today the deployment of Symphony Communication Services, LLC’s (Symphony) collaboration platform across its entire business, making Symphony its primary collaboration and workflow platform. The rollout of Symphony to the company’s 1,900 employees is the largest deployment of Symphony to date by an Asia-headquartered company. The full-firm deployment confirms CLSA as a foundational part of the global community who connect on Symphony, comprised today of over 220,000 corporate users from 190 firms.

The CLSA team has embraced Symphony for both internal and external communication to modernize its workflow. For instance, internally, an IT helpdesk bot responds to team member questions, while Signals facilitate instant updates on sector news. Additionally, to collaborate with the broader financial community, CLSA uses Symphony to communicate investment ideas and market intelligence. The company intends to support future innovations such as bots, applications and system integrations to further augment the Symphony ecosystem.

“Information flow drives our business at every level, be it research, market data, deal pricing or the next big private equity idea. The more effectively and efficiently we collaborate and channel information, the greater the opportunities for our clients and ourselves,” said Max Nam-Storm, Global Chief Information Officer, CLSA. “We chose Symphony after a serious consideration of building an in-house platform or adopting solutions like Slack. However, the obvious ‘insider’ feel of Symphony, as reflected in its features and the focus on innovative collaboration, made it a relatively easy choice in the end.”

The wave of adoption of Symphony from across the financial services sector has enabled an entirely new workflow to emerge on the platform: one that is more efficient, integrated and automated. Symphony is built to power intra- and inter-company collaboration amongst the global financial services community, while integrating a powerful app ecosystem as well as internal business applications.

“Innovation is hard-wired at CLSA. Coupled with the company’s flexibility and acute client focus, Symphony enables collaboration and direct client connection across the global CLSA network; ensuring greater information flow and idea generation, which drives CLSA’s business,” adds David Gurlé, Founder and CEO of Symphony. “We are delighted CLSA is the first Asia-headquartered company to adopt Symphony across its global network to power results-driven collaboration and workflow.”

About CLSA

CLSA is Asia’s leading capital markets and investment group, connecting global investors to insights, liquidity and capital to drive their investment strategies.

Award-winning research, an extensive Asia footprint, direct links to China and highly experienced finance professionals differentiate our innovative products and services in asset management, alternative investment, corporate finance, capital markets, securities and wealth management.

As the international platform of CITIC Securities, China’s largest investment bank, CLSA is uniquely positioned to facilitate cross border capital flows and bridge China to the world and the world to China.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Hong Kong, CLSA operates from 20 cities across Asia, Australia, the Americas and Europe.

For more information please visit clsa.com and follow us @CLSAInsights

About Symphony

Symphony is the cloud-based messaging and collaboration platform that connects markets, organizations and individuals, securely. Powered by an open and growing app ecosystem, and protected with customer-owned encryption keys, Symphony’s communication platform increases workflow productivity while maintaining global regulatory compliance. Already the platform of choice for the financial services industry, Symphony eliminates inefficient workflows to boost productivity in information-driven businesses. Founded in October 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, the company has offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and London.

To sign up for Symphony, find out more about the company and keep up on the latest news, visit symphony.com and follow @Symphony.