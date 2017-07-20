Clubtails, Cocktails in a Can From Geloso Beverage Group, Launches Two New Hispanic-Inspired Cocktail Flavor Classics

ROCHESTER, NY–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) – Leveraging the popularity of two popular Hispanic-inspired cocktail classics, Geloso Beverage Group’s Clubtails brand has launched two new malt based ‘Cocktails in a Can’ under the Clubtails Especial brand. Cuba Libre, a rum, cola and lime-flavored cocktail, and Paloma, a tequila, grapefruit and lime-flavored cocktail, will be available for purchase by consumers beginning immediately.

Clubtails was launched in 2012 with four original malt beverage flavors each offering 10% alcohol by volume. Clubtails has since expanded and today features 12 cocktail-flavor favorites.

The product appeals to consumers who enjoy traditional cocktail flavors with higher alcohol content that offers a spirit-like finish with the convenience of a can. Clubtails Especial extends the Clubtails portfolio, offering products specifically targeting the Hispanic market with cocktail flavors native to their culture.

“These traditional Hispanic cocktail flavors — Cuba Libre and Paloma — are incredibly popular among Hispanics and are gaining in popularity among non-Hispanics, too,” said Mary Chapman, marketing manager for the Clubtails brand. “The taste profile of these new malt-based beverage flavors is extremely similar to a spirit-based cocktail providing an authenticity that will resonate with our consumers.”

Geloso’s U.S. Business Director, Paul Rene, added, “Clubtails is one of the fastest-growing flavored malt beverage brands in the country, including markets with heavy Hispanic penetration. Developing new flavors to address the specific preferences of this growing market under the Clubtails Especial brand will be welcomed not only by consumers, but also by beverage distributors and retailers.”

Clubtails Especial Cuba Libre and Paloma will be available in retail stores where Clubtails are currently sold.

For more information about Clubtails, Clubtails Especial, and the extensive portfolio of Geloso Beverage Group products, or to learn about distribution and retail sales opportunities, visit www.gelosobeveragegroup.com.

About Geloso Beverage Group LLC

Geloso Beverage Group LLC, launched in 2002, exclusively serves the U.S. market and is based in Rochester, NY. It sells and distributes multiple flavored malt beverages including; Clubtails – cocktail in a can, Johny Bootlegger, Lolita and Pepito. The beverages distributed via Geloso Beverage Group LLC can be found in grocery, c-stores and liquor stores in many states from coast to coast in most major markets.

The parent company, Omni Brokerage Group founded in 1965 in Montreal, Canada, was the first wine producer in Quebec. With over 350 employees, 7 warehouses and distribution of over 100 alcohol beverage products in the US and Canada, Omni Brokerage Group is considered a leader in the industry. They are known for their innovation, passion and constant growth while respecting the art and tradition of their heritage.

