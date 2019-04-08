Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | CN investing more than US$95 million to expand and strengthen Louisiana’s rail infrastructure in 2019 CN investing more than US$95 million to expand and strengthen Louisiana’s rail infrastructure in 2019 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedForemost Income Fund Reviews Unit Redemption Monthly Limit for April 2019World Class Announces Strategic Investment in Alkaline Spring and Launch of Capital Markets Communications StrategyEagle Graphite Reports Strong Early Results From Li-Ion Battery Tests