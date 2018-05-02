CN Purchasing New Cars

CBJ — CN Rail plans to buy 350 new lumber cars to meet growing demand in the forest products business. There is an option in the deal to purchase an additional 300 cars, if required.

The new cars will be manufactured by National Steel Car at its assembly plant in Hamilton.

In addition to the purchase of the new rail cars, CN will soon be adding 60 new GE locomotives to its fleet as well as 350 additional box cars to meet demand.

CN Rail is spending an extra $700 million this year, with a sizable portion of that money being used to upgrade its operations.

The upturn in business means CN will be hiring about 2,000 more workers.

@CanBizJournal