CN to hold its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders in Toronto on April 24, 2018

MONTREAL, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) will hold its 2018 annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto on April 24, 2018.

The meeting will be held at The Omni King Edward Hotel (in the Sovereign Ballroom), located at 37 King Street East, Toronto, at 10 a.m. (EDT). CN will provide an audio webcast of the meeting via the Investors’ section of its website at: www.cn.ca/en/investors.

The company’s Management Information Circular and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, its 2017 Annual Report, and the 2017 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F are available in the Investors’ section of CN’s website.

CN is a true backbone of the economy whose team of approximately 24,000 railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.