CNBC to award Lifetime Achievement Award to Fosun International’s Guo Guangchang at 16th CNBC Asia Business Leaders Award Ceremony

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Sep 27, 2017) – CNBC, the world’s leading business and financial news network, today announced Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International as the recipient of the 16th Asia Business Leaders Award’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fosun International is a family-focused multinational company founded in 1992 with its roots in China, and has bought into sectors from health, like leading UK nursery brand Silver Cross, to wealth including the iconic 28 Liberty (previously known as One Chase Manhattan Plaza) and Portugal’s largest insurer Fidelidade, along with leisure businesses like holding a majority stake in luxury resort Club Med.

“I am deeply honored to receive the ABLA Lifetime Achievement Award. This award not only belongs to me but also belongs to the whole Fosun team. CNBC is a prestigious and credible global media, so the award is the recognition for the efforts of me and Fosun, as well as Chinese private entrepreneurs. With the current global economic landscape, I always actively promote entrepreneurship together with others in China. We strongly believe in doing the right things, difficult things and challenging things, it would create additional values for family customers, and this is what Fosun is meant to be,” said Mr. Guo on being conferred the award.

John Casey, a member of this year’s ABLA judging panel and CNBC’s Senior Vice President of International News and Programming said: “Mr. Guo is a distinguished leader whose name is synonymous with success. His achievements with Fosun International have created a legacy for future business leaders to emulate. It is only fitting that Mr. Guo now joins the esteemed list of ABLA Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.”

Previous Lifetime Achievement winners include Chinese technology pioneer Mr. Liu Chuanzhi, Japanese retailing giant Mr. Tadashi Yanai and Indian industrialist Mr. Ratan N Tata.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award that will be presented on the Gala Night, 55 shortlisted candidates will vie for the remaining awards in the following categories.

Asia Business Leader of the Year

Asia Disruptor of the Year

Asia Talent Management Award

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

China Business Leader of the Year

The shortlisted candidates represent markets from China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

This year’s ABLA will be held on 2 November at the Shanghai Marriot Hotel City Centre.

Profiles of all ABLA shortlisted candidates are available at abla.cnbc.com/candidates

More information on ABLA 2016 is available at abla.cnbc.com

Note to Editors:

The transmission times for the 16th Asia Business Leaders Awards are as follows.

CNBC Asia

Thu, 23 November 1900 SG/HK time

Sat, 25 November 1800 SG/HK time

Sun, 26 November 1900 SG/HK time

About ABLA

The Asia Business Leaders Awards (ABLA) was pioneered by CNBC in 2001 to salute and recognize remarkable business leaders, who through strength, innovation and foresight induce positive changes in an evolving corporate Asia. Winners of the Awards exemplify the best in leadership, visionaries behind today’s outstanding businesses. They are given tribute at an annual awards ceremony and gala dinner that will be broadcast globally in Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States. Since its inception, over 70 business leaders from around the world have been awarded the ABLA. The ABLA is organized by CNBC with The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and the Development Dimensions International (DDI) as Knowledge and Research partners.

About CNBC

CNBC is the leading global broadcaster of live business and financial news and information, reporting directly from the world’s major financial markets via three regional TV networks in Asia, EMEA and the US. CNBC.com is the preeminent financial news source on the web featuring video, real-time market analysis and dynamic financial tools. CNBC serves the world’s most powerful audience of CEOs, senior executives, the financial services industry and private investors and is available in more than 409 million homes worldwide. CNBC is a division of NBCUniversal.

For more information, please visit www.cnbc.com