CNL Announces 2018 Awards of Excellence Winners

Technical expertise and innovative approaches to safety recognized at annual awards ceremony



CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that it celebrated the outstanding achievements of its employees last week during the 2018 CNL Awards of Excellence. Held at the Normandy Officers’ Mess at Garrison Petawawa, the annual employee recognition ceremony celebrates individuals and teams whose hard work, determination and accomplishments help CNL deliver its science and technology initiatives and ongoing major projects. Through their work, employees help CNL provide nuclear science and technology products and services to both federal and commercial customers, while safely addressing Canada’s nuclear liabilities.

“One of the unique strengths of CNL is our integrated nature. Challenges and projects at CNL are met head on, and overcome, not by individuals but by teams of people with diverse backgrounds, skill sets and capabilities,” commented Mark Lesinski, President and CEO of CNL. “Our campuses draw together some of the world’s brightest minds in nuclear, but also highly skilled technicians, tradespeople, engineers, and project leaders. The teams which are being recognized this year truly reflect this integration.”

CNL’s Awards of Excellence are organized into two categories. The first, known as the D.F. Torgeson Discovery Award, is named after CNL’s former Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Dave Torgeson, which recognizes employees for the generation of new or innovative ideas and solutions, significant research or technical achievements, and new business initiatives.

This year, the Discovery Award was given to Bruce Addicott, Michael Banks, Robert Bowden, Matthew Dickerson, Paul Feenstra, Vinson Gauthier, John Jackson, Victor Janzen, Anne McLellan, Jim Patrick, Muhammad Saleem, Teguewinde Sawadogo, Bruce Smith, and Lan Qin Yuan recognizing the successful conclusion of a difficult series of experiments related to vibration and ultimately premature wear on steam generator tubes within nuclear power reactors. Intense international interest in this mechanism was created when a replacement steam generator in the United States experienced this phenomena during its first operating cycle. The work of this team will help improve the operating lifetimes of existing reactors and the reliability of new reactor and steam generator designs, and has put CNL at the forefront of international research into flow-induced vibration of steam generator and heat exchanger tube arrays.

The Distinguished Merit Award, is given to employees who have made exceptional contributions in productivity improvements, achievements of increased revenue, decreased operating costs, safety innovation or environmental initiatives, development or strengthening of new or existing partnerships, and the exploitation of these results. This year awards were presented to 13 employees from two groups:

Andrew Buyers, Kris Dunn, Tim O’Meara, James Valliant, and Lori Walters developed an innovative approach to undertake mechanical testing on irradiated materials. Due to the small size of the specimens, conventional tensile testing would not provide mechanical properties with sufficient accuracy. As a result, they successfully developed a highly accurate method of mechanical testing, based on Digital Image Correlation (DIC), the first time that the technique was applied on highly active specimens within a shielded facility.

Mitch Boileau, Ian Castillo, Luc Chartrand, Shaun Holder, Jim Hutton, Nathan Hyde, Megan Moore, and Toban Verdun were recognized for improving the quality of radiological survey records at the Chalk River Laboratories with Visual Survey Database Software (VSDS). This project required a tremendous integrated effort with several organizations working together, including Radiation Protection, Facilities Decommissioning, Research & Development, and Information Technology. These new tools and techniques will allow radiation protection surveyors to access and implement data while in the field, helping make the organization more efficient, while still ensuring a safe work environment.

“On behalf of the entire team at CNL I want to thank this year’s winners for their efforts and congratulate them on their very significant contributions to the success of our organization,” adds Lesinski.

For more information on the 2018 Awards of Excellence, including profiles of this year’s winners, please visit www.cnl.ca/awards .

