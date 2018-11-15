CNL Named One of Canada’s ‘Top 100 Employers’

CBJ Newsmakers

Canada’s national nuclear laboratory recognized for its strong employee recognition programs and commitment to community support

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, announced today that it has once again been recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, the third consecutive year the company has received the national award. Now in its 20th year, the annual competition run by Mediacorp recognizes Canadian employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

With over 2,800 employees working in laboratory and project sites across the country, CNL is committed to a positive work environment that offers its staff the opportunity to grow personally and professionally. As Canada’s national nuclear laboratory, the company also employs a broad range of professionals in a variety of fields, from nuclear scientists and engineers to business professionals and tradespeople.

“This award is wonderful recognition of the importance we place on building a respectful, trusting and progressive workplace at CNL; a commitment reflected in the values of our organization,” explains Mark Lesinski, President and CEO. “While in many ways CNL is continuing to transition and adapt as we focus on delivery of our long term strategy, a strong relationship with our employees, built on respect and communication, will be critical to future success.”

While many factors are under consideration when evaluating an employer, Mediacorp noted a number of highlights in CNL’s application, including its celebration of exceptional performance and achievement through a number of programs such as the CNL Awards of Excellence, and the internal Voyageur Recognition Program. The commitment of CNL staff, supported by the organization, to community involvement was also noted.

“Through events like our United Way campaign, support for the Canadian Cancer Society, or the annual Black Bear’s Hockey Tournament, our charitable program focuses on meeting local needs in the communities where employees live and work,” explains Esther Zdolec, Vice-President of Human Resources with CNL. “Additionally, whether through sponsorships or volunteer hours, members of the CNL team invest back into programs to grow science, technology and engineering locally and across the province.”

This year’s competition saw a record number of employers take part in the selection process, with an increased number of applicants from all regions of the country. Mediacorp editors started by examining the recruitment histories of over 95,000 employers. From this pool, Mediacorp then invited 9,801 employers to submit detailed applications, including a comprehensive review of their operations and HR practices that compares them to others in their industry and region.

The full list of this year’s Top 100 winners, which was announced in a national magazine published in The Globe and Mail, and editors’ detailed reasons for selecting each winner can be found on the competition homepage www.canadastop100.com

To learn more about working at CNL, and to review current vacancies within the company, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About CNL

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in nuclear science and technology offering unique capabilities and solutions across a wide range of industries. Actively involved with industry-driven research and development in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defence, security and life sciences, we provide solutions to keep these sectors competitive internationally.

With ongoing investments in new facilities and a focused mandate, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is well positioned for the future. A new performance standard reinforced with a strong safety culture underscores every activity.

For more information on the complete range of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories services, please visit www.cnl.ca or contact communications@cnl.ca .

Contact:

Patrick Quinn

Director, Corporate Communications

CNL, 1-866-886-2325

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cd1dc7c-ebfd-4b39-8251-faf2c49f2d50