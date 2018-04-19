Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | CNL’s Reactor School Helps to Prepare the Next Generation of Leaders in Nuclear Engineering and Sciences CNL’s Reactor School Helps to Prepare the Next Generation of Leaders in Nuclear Engineering and Sciences RecommendedL’École du réacteur des LNC aide à préparer la prochaine génération des chefs de file en ingénierie et en sciences nucléairesCNL’s Reactor School Helps to Prepare the Next Generation of Leaders in Nuclear Engineering and SciencesFairfax Announces Conference Call