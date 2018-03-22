Cobalt 27 Named Finalist for 2018 Platts Global Metals Awards in Four Categories

TORONTO, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (“Cobalt 27” or the “Company”) (TSXV:KBLT) (FRA:27O), was named by S&P Global Platts as a finalist for the prestigious 2018 Global Metals Awards, an annual program honoring companies dedicated to achieving excellence in the metals industry. Cobalt 27 was selected as a finalist in the following four categories: Rising Star Company, Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership, Deal of the Year and CEO of the Year.

“As we near the end of our first full year of operations, this recognition is an important milestone for Cobalt 27, and a strong indicator that the metals industry acknowledges the importance of our innovative business model. The accelerated global adoption of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, and corresponding increase in demand for battery metals such as cobalt, have transformed this minor metal into a significant and rapidly emerging component of the overall metals industry. These nominations are a testament to not only the Cobalt 27 team, but also our supporting shareholders, syndicate of banks and legal team, all of whom make everything possible,” commented Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO of Cobalt 27.

Chosen from a pool of approximately 100 nominations across fourteen categories, the 2018 finalists were recently announced by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of metals and commodities information and spot market benchmarks. Cobalt 27 was one of two companies selected for recognition in four categories.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers pure-play exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,982 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of seven cobalt royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.co27.com or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA

Director, Corporate Communications

+1-604-828-0999

info@co27.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.