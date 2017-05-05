CobalTech Announces the Acquisition of Four Additional Cobalt Properties in Ontario, Canada

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – COBALTECH MINING INC. (TSX VENTURE: CSK) (FRANKFURT: 9BN1) (WKN: A2DG59) (OTC PINK: BNCIF) (the “Company” or “CobalTech“), is pleased to announce that it has acquired four additional claims near Cobalt, Ontario. The claims are located in Bucke and Coleman Townships in the heart of the Cobalt Camp. They are underlain by rocks from the Cobalt sequence and complement the Company’s land package in the area.

CobalTech has agreed to make a payment to the vendor in the amount of $35,000 (thirty five thousand dollars).

CobalTech Mining Inc. is a North American cobalt company with assets in Ontario, Canada. The Company owns a strategically located land package and mill facility adjacent to Cobalt, Ontario, in an area known for its geological setting responsible for unique mineralization composed of quartz-carbonate veins enriched in silver-cobalt-nickel-bismuth-arsenic. The Company also recently acquired the Werner Lake East Cobalt Property near Kenora, Ontario, Canada. These claims are contiguous to Global Energy Metals’ Werner Lake Cobalt Property. CobalTech is committed to operating within the strict environmental, health, and safety framework governed by the e3 Plus regulation put forth by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

