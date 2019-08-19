Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Cogeco Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Rates for Wholesale High-Speed Internet Services Cogeco Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Rates for Wholesale High-Speed Internet Services CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedThor Announces Terms of New Proposed Private Share Placement and Expiry of Previously Announced Private Share PlacementCogeco Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Rates for Wholesale High-Speed Internet ServicesFortuna Reports Fatality at San Jose Mine