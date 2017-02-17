College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving opens 4th franchise in Greater Atlanta area

CLARKSTON, GA–(Marketwired – February 17, 2017) – College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving — which has been featured on “Blue Collar Millionaire,” “Shark Tank,” and other primetime shows — has expanded into Clarkston. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Bill Castle will lead the Hunks team (Hunks stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service). Before College Hunks, he worked at Emory University for 26 years. Some of the roles he held included Director, Facilities Management, and positions within Emory Healthcare.

The Clarkston College Hunks franchise is located at 3550 Clarkston Industrial Blvd, Ste E and will serve customers throughout DeKalb County. The franchise is set to open for business on February 20, 2017.

Castle is excited about getting his business up and running in Clarkston, Georgia. “Clarkston is one of Georgia’s destination cities for world refugees. It has built a very close knit community of diverse members because of this conscious decision to welcome these families. I want to be a part of that and participate in employing these families,” said Castle.

The structure support, core values, repurposing unwanted items and the helpful staff is what attracted Castle to College Hunks.

The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding. Castle’s favorite core value is building leaders. “My most meaningful moments were times in my career when I had the opportunity to build successful teams and grow leaders,” said Castle.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Castle the rights to the franchise in Clarkston. “We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way,” said College Hunks Hauling Junk President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. “That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we’ve built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of ‘Move the World.’ Bill and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive.”

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Clarkston is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (404) 592-5219 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/ga/clarkston/

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/17/11G130671/Images/bill-castle-851b001e966eb5c985fdc462258c9714.JPG