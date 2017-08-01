Colliers International reports strong results for second quarter

Revenues up 13% (15% in local currency) and solid increase to earnings

Operating highlights:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (in millions of US$, except EPS) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $ 544.2 $ 482.5 $ 967.1 $ 858.6 Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) 59.6 52.8 88.9 75.0 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 0.76 0.63 1.09 0.82 GAAP operating earnings 40.6 37.6 51.5 46.5 GAAP EPS 0.28 0.55 0.28 0.37

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) today reported operating and financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017. All amounts are in US dollars.

Revenues for the second quarter were $544.2 million, a 13% increase (15% in local currency) relative to the same quarter in the prior year, adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $59.6 million, up 13% (16% in local currency) and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $0.76, a 21% increase versus the prior year quarter. Second quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $40.6 million, relative to $37.6 million in the prior year period. GAAP EPS was $0.28 per share in the quarter, versus $0.55 per share for the same quarter a year ago, with the current period impacted by a significant increase in the non-controlling interest redemption increment related to the quarterly non-cash balance sheet revaluation of non-controlling interests. Second quarter GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, revenues were $967.1 million, a 13% increase (14% in local currency) relative to the comparable prior year period, adjusted EBITDA was $88.9 million, up 19% (21% in local currency) and adjusted EPS was $1.09, a 33% increase versus the prior year period. Year-to-date adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $51.5 million, relative to $46.5 million in the prior year period. GAAP EPS for the six month period was $0.28 per share, compared to $0.37 per share in the prior year period. Year-to-date GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

“Colliers generated strong results in the second quarter, with a combination of growth from recent acquisitions and internal growth. Based on results to date and current business pipelines, we remain optimistic about our prospects for the balance of the year,” said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman and CEO of Colliers International. “During the second quarter, we completed the acquisition of Colliers Minneapolis-St. Paul, further strengthening our operations in the US Midwest, and bringing the number of acquisitions completed this year to five. With strong market momentum, a disciplined growth strategy, long-term track record of success and strong balance sheet, we are better positioned than ever to continue capitalizing on growth opportunities and strengthening the Colliers International brand and global platform for the future,” he concluded.

Consolidated Revenues

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 Growth Growth June 30 Growth Growth (LC = local currency) 2017 2016 in US$ % in LC % 2017 2016 in US$ % in LC % Outsourcing & Advisory $ 197,633 $ 179,809 10% 13% $ 361,198 $ 339,627 6% 8% Lease Brokerage 174,379 151,807 15% 16% 311,238 264,692 18% 19% Sales Brokerage 172,205 150,920 14% 15% 294,623 254,325 16% 16% Total revenues $ 544,217 $ 482,536 13% 15% $ 967,059 $ 858,644 13% 14%

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter grew 15% on a local currency basis, with robust contributions from each service line. Consolidated internal revenue growth in local currencies was 1% (note 3) affected by a slight decline in lower margin Outsourcing & Advisory activity in the EMEA region relative to strong comparatives in the prior year period. Excluding this difference, consolidated internal revenue growth in local currencies was 3%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, consolidated revenues grew 14% on a local currency basis. Year-to-date consolidated internal revenue growth in local currencies was 1% impacted by a decline in lower margin Outsourcing & Advisory activity in the EMEA region relative to very strong comparatives in the prior year period. Excluding this difference, consolidated internal revenue growth in local currencies was 4%.

Segmented Quarterly Results

The Americas region’s revenues totalled $319.8 million for the second quarter compared to $263.0 million in the prior year quarter, up 22% (23% on a local currency basis). Local currency revenue growth was comprised of 22% growth from recent acquisitions and 1% internal growth. Internal growth for the quarter was impacted by a modest decline in Sales and Lease Brokerage revenues in the US, where transaction volume was flat and average transaction size was down slightly. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.2 million, versus $28.4 million in the prior year quarter, up 14% with the margin impacted by (i) recent investments in people to strengthen operations and add service line capabilities and (ii) revenue mix. GAAP operating earnings were $22.2 million, versus $22.6 million in the prior year period, impacted by amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with recent acquisitions incurred in the current quarter.

EMEA region revenues totalled $118.8 million for the second quarter compared to $117.2 million in the prior year quarter, up 1% (6% on a local currency basis). Local currency revenue growth was comprised of 6% growth from recent acquisitions and flat internal revenues. Internal revenues were impacted by a decline in Outsourcing & Advisory activity, particularly in France with several large project management assignments in the prior year quarter involving the supply and installation of materials at lower margins than other revenue types. Foreign exchange headwinds with respect to the UK pound sterling negatively affected results on a US dollar reporting currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million, versus $17.1 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP operating earnings were $11.6 million, versus $11.7 million in the prior year quarter, impacted by acquisition-related costs incurred in the current quarter.

Asia Pacific region revenues totalled $105.1 million for the second quarter compared to $102.1 million in the prior year quarter, up 3% (3% on a local currency basis) all from internal growth, particularly Outsourcing & Advisory revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.9 million, up from $10.5 million in the prior year quarter, benefitting from operating leverage. GAAP operating earnings were $11.4 million, versus $9.1 million in the prior year period.

Global corporate costs as reported in adjusted EBITDA were $2.8 million in the second quarter, relative to $3.1 million in the prior year period. The corporate GAAP operating loss for the second quarter was $4.6 million, relative to $5.8 million in the prior period, with the prior period impacted by restructuring costs related to the consolidation of global leadership to Toronto.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company’s financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and business spending; commercial real estate property values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, UK pound sterling and Euro denominated revenues and expenses; competition in markets served by the Company; labor shortages or increases in commission, wage and benefit costs; disruptions or security failures in information technology systems; and political conditions or events, including elections, referenda, changes to international trade and immigration policies, and any outbreak or escalation of terrorism or hostilities.

Additional factors and explanatory information are identified in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 under the heading “Risk Factors” (which factors are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com) and other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) restructuring costs and (vii) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net earnings $ 25,522 $ 23,756 $ 31,029 $ 27,787 Income tax 12,584 12,861 16,242 15,931 Other income, net (807 ) (1,220 ) (2,036 ) (1,820 ) Interest expense, net 3,279 2,227 6,221 4,591 Operating earnings 40,578 37,624 51,456 46,489 Depreciation and amortization 14,381 10,616 26,408 21,649 Acquisition-related items 3,310 973 7,519 2,045 Restructuring costs 308 2,776 1,040 2,776 Stock-based compensation expense 1,030 806 2,473 2,018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,607 $ 52,795 $ 88,896 $ 74,977

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per common share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; (iii) acquisition-related items; (iv) restructuring costs and (v) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net earnings $ 25,522 $ 23,756 $ 31,029 $ 27,787 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (5,003 ) (5,559 ) (7,116 ) (7,973 ) Amortization of intangible assets 7,915 4,792 13,965 10,428 Acquisition-related items 3,310 973 7,519 2,045 Restructuring costs 308 2,776 1,040 2,776 Stock-based compensation expense 1,030 806 2,473 2,018 Income tax on adjustments (2,456 ) (2,548 ) (4,466 ) (4,239 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (885 ) (432 ) (1,729 ) (934 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 29,741 $ 24,564 $ 42,715 $ 31,908 Three months ended Six months ended (in US$) June 30 June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.55 $ 0.28 $ 0.37 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.25 (0.08 ) 0.33 0.14 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.13 0.08 0.22 0.17 Acquisition-related items 0.08 0.02 0.18 0.05 Restructuring costs, net of tax - 0.04 0.02 0.04 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.02 0.02 0.06 0.05 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.63 $ 1.09 $ 0.82

3. Local currency revenue growth rates and internal revenue growth rates

Percentage revenue variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming acquired entities were owned for the entire current period as well as the entire prior period. Revenue from acquired entities is estimated based on the operating performance of each acquired entity for the year prior to the acquisition date. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company’s performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30 ended June 30 (unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $ 544,217 $ 482,536 $ 967,059 $ 858,644 Cost of revenues 333,741 294,968 592,612 531,835 Selling, general and administrative expenses 152,207 138,355 289,064 256,626 Depreciation 6,466 5,824 12,443 11,221 Amortization of intangible assets 7,915 4,792 13,965 10,428 Acquisition-related items (1) 3,310 973 7,519 2,045 Operating earnings 40,578 37,624 51,456 46,489 Interest expense, net 3,279 2,227 6,221 4,591 Other income (807 ) (1,220 ) (2,036 ) (1,820 ) Earnings before income tax 38,106 36,617 47,271 43,718 Income tax 12,584 12,861 16,242 15,931 Net earnings 25,522 23,756 31,029 27,787 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 5,003 5,559 7,116 7,973 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 9,686 (3,205 ) 12,961 5,608 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 10,833 $ 21,402 $ 10,952 $ 14,206 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.55 $ 0.28 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.55 $ 0.28 $ 0.37 Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 0.76 $ 0.63 $ 1.09 $ 0.82 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 38,829 38,594 38,775 38,576 Diluted 39,317 38,875 39,212 38,839

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 June 30, 2016 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,982 $ 113,148 $ 96,682 Accounts receivable 316,985 311,020 291,156 Prepaids and other assets 91,532 82,154 77,605 Current assets 531,499 506,322 465,443 Other non-current assets 56,601 48,860 35,759 Fixed assets 78,048 65,274 63,764 Deferred income tax 66,063 82,252 93,019 Goodwill and intangible assets 628,464 487,563 472,856 Total assets $ 1,360,675 $ 1,190,271 $ 1,130,841 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 430,726 $ 483,376 $ 389,501 Other current liabilities 43,401 24,890 18,375 Long-term debt – current 3,312 1,961 2,200 Current liabilities 477,439 510,227 410,076 Long-term debt – non-current 424,119 260,537 337,297 Other liabilities 69,483 57,609 55,341 Deferred income tax 15,910 14,582 18,937 Redeemable non-controlling interests 137,855 134,803 140,632 Shareholders’ equity 235,869 212,513 168,558 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,360,675 $ 1,190,271 $ 1,130,841 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 427,431 $ 262,498 $ 339,497 Total debt, net of cash 304,449 149,350 242,815 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio 1.3 0.7 1.2

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 25,522 $ 23,756 $ 31,029 $ 27,787 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 14,381 10,616 26,408 21,649 Deferred income tax 2,188 3,430 3,366 4,087 Other 7,824 6,864 16,044 8,193 49,915 44,666 76,847 61,716 Net change from assets/liabilities Accounts receivable (21,922 ) (38,047 ) 10,826 11,260 Payables and accruals 23,688 16,359 (121,419 ) (84,835 ) Other 9,576 4,173 13,767 (4,133 ) Contingent acquisition consideration paid - - (301 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 61,257 27,151 (20,280 ) (15,992 ) Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (21,360 ) (9,751 ) (51,003 ) (46,326 ) Purchases of fixed assets (13,768 ) (6,495 ) (20,501 ) (10,682 ) Other investing activities (6,425 ) (7,778 ) (17,021 ) (13,920 ) Net cash used in investing activities (41,553 ) (24,024 ) (88,525 ) (70,928 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt, net 17,215 21 157,352 86,488 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (5,594 ) (4,257 ) (29,876 ) (3,637 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders - - (1,932 ) (1,541 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (6,874 ) (5,143 ) (10,992 ) (10,259 ) Other financing activities (339 ) (212 ) (400 ) 978 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,408 (9,591 ) 114,152 72,029 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,175 (4,322 ) 4,487 (4,577 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 25,287 (10,786 ) 9,834 (19,468 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 97,695 107,468 113,148 116,150 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 122,982 $ 96,682 $ 122,982 $ 96,682

Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) Asia (unaudited) Americas EMEA Pacific Corporate Consolidated Three months ended June 30 2017 Revenues $ 319,829 $ 118,792 $ 105,085 $ 511 $ 544,217 Adjusted EBITDA 32,204 17,298 12,919 (2,814 ) 59,607 Operating earnings 22,152 11,634 11,397 (4,605 ) 40,578 2016 Revenues $ 262,964 $ 117,177 $ 102,122 $ 273 $ 482,536 Adjusted EBITDA 28,360 17,086 10,488 (3,139 ) 52,795 Operating earnings 22,581 11,747 9,127 (5,831 ) 37,624 Asia Americas EMEA Pacific Corporate Consolidated Six months ended June 30 2017 Revenues $ 576,787 $ 207,814 $ 181,477 $ 981 $ 967,059 Adjusted EBITDA 53,422 20,908 19,160 (4,594 ) 88,896 Operating earnings 33,629 10,568 16,253 (8,994 ) 51,456 2016 Revenues $ 473,509 $ 216,092 $ 168,563 $ 480 $ 858,644 Adjusted EBITDA 49,971 16,525 13,770 (5,289 ) 74,977 Operating earnings 39,538 5,858 11,061 (9,968 ) 46,489

