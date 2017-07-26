Wednesday, July 26, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Energy and Utilities News | Commencement of 2,550 km2 3D Seismic Survey

Commencement of 2,550 km2 3D Seismic Survey

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – Jul 26, 2017) – Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd (TSX VENTURE: EOG) (AIM: ECO)

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Eco Atlantic”, “Company” or, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”)

Eco Atlantic and Tullow Oil commence 2,550 km2 3D Seismic Survey Offshore Guyana 

Toronto, July 25th, 2017 – Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Eco Atlantic” or “Company”) (TSX-V:EOG, LSE:ECO) is pleased to announce that Eco Atlantic and its Operating Partner, Tullow Oil (“Tullow“), have commenced a 2,550 km2 seismic survey on the Company’s Orinduik Block offshore the Co-operative Republic of Guyana (“Orinduik“). The survey is being conducted by Schlumberger Guyana Inc. (Western Geco) using R/V GECO Eagle and two supporting vessels, and is expected to be completed within 50 days following which the results will be interpreted before an announcement is published.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2001M_1-2017-7-26.pdf

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas   +1 (416) 250 1955
Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alan Friedman, VP
Finlay Thomson, UK and IR manager		  

+44 (0) 7976 248471
     
Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)   +44 (0) 20 7409 3494
James Harris
Rory Murphy
James Bellman		    
     
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 3463 5000
Alex Walker
Jonathan Evans
Robert Beenstock		    
     
Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Eran Zucker
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams		    
     
Yellow Jersey PR   +44 (0) 7768 537 739
Felicity Winkles
Harriet Jackson		    

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com

Recommended
Microsoft and Accenture Join Delphix on August 3 For a Discussion about the Need to Liberate Data
CSE: 2017-0717 – Reinstatement – Global Remote Technologies Ltd. (RGT)