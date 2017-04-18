Tuesday, April 18, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Commerce Split: Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 18, 2017) – New Commerce Split (The “Company”) declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable May 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at April 28, 2017.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date: April 26, 2017
Record Date: April 28, 2017
Payable Date: May 10, 2017
