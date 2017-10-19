Commercial Lines InsurTech Innovator Bold Penguin Releases Emperor Rules Engine

COLUMBUS, OH–(Marketwired – October 19, 2017) – Bold Penguin, an InsurTech startup pushing innovation into the commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance process, has developed a new rules engine, Emperor, which utilizes data points aggregated from the company’s online marketplace to better predict optimum placement of insurance risks in a significantly reduced timeframe.

“Emperor takes carrier recommendations to the next level,” said Ryan Buzzanca, head of technology for Bold Penguin. “Using Emperor, the lengthy, complex verification process commercial insurance professionals typically go through gets narrowed to a limited question set using customized business rules to isolate opportunities according to carrier-specific situations or niches.”

Since Bold Penguin announced the opening of its online commercial insurance marketplace during last year’s InsureTech Connect Conference, business being processed via the portal has increased significantly. The company’s customer base continues to grow with firms like Hiscox, announced earlier this year, benefitting from the functionality Bold Penguin provides through flexible APIs. The Emperor rules engine builds on that success to help agents go from consideration to quote and bind in a matter minutes, hours and days, instead of days and weeks.

“With many solutions helping map carrier appetite, it left us internally in need of a solution that goes to that next level of carrier recommendation,” said Ilya Bodner, founder of Bold Penguin. “Our team constantly brainstorms ideas for making commercial insurance better. How can we get from quote to bind faster, without commoditizing the business or getting into a situation where the insured is under covered or only paying attention to price? How can we make the process easier and simpler for consumers? This solution drills down to recommendations quickly based on information as specific as address and zip code, and it enables agents to quote, bind and issue a policy faster than alternative methods, without ever leaving the Bold Penguin platform.”

Bold Penguin transforms the way agents and insurers work together, and achieve better speed-to-market by automating much of the underwriting process. Unlike some industry systems which are very closed off, Bold Penguin’s open interface brings in as many data points as possible to make it easier and simpler for commercial insurance agents and carriers to issue a policy. And, the faster response helps ensure the agent using Bold Penguin gets the business.

“We have long been believers in the potential of big data and analytics to positively transform the experience of agents, brokers and customers,” said Jim Smith, partnership manager at Hiscox. “We are excited to be working with Bold Penguin and look forward to expanding the partnership into new lines of business.”

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology meets the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin pushes the boundaries of user experience for businesses, is an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide, Progressive, regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com

