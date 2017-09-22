Commercial Real Estate Industry Top Brokers Adopt, Deploy and Transact on ARGUS Enterprise

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 22, 2017) - Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX:AIF) a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, is pleased to announce that the strong adoption and deployment of its flagship ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”) platform continues to increase as the majority of prominent CRE advisors and investment brokers have implemented and are expanding the use of AE in their organizations to collaborate with and support global CRE market participants. Altus Group recently surpassed a significant 3,000 customer milestone for AE, solidifying it as the global industry standard for commercial real estate valuations, asset and investment management.

This customer milestone marks a significant advancement in market adoption with the largest brokerage firms now sending and accepting AE files, as well as providing AE models along with asset and portfolio level commercial property transactions taken to market as needed. AE provides the critical components of functionality which were available in ARGUS DCF while further enabling users to better leverage their data, analyze risk, perform portfolio analytics and gain enhanced visibility into their portfolio and investments on a local, regional and global basis to make informed investment decisions.

“Smarter data and greater visibility leads to better decision-making,” said Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group. “The success of ARGUS Enterprise is a reflection of continued momentum as the trusted industry standard to manage, analyze, transact and report on commercial real estate assets.”

“In conjunction with ARGUS Enterprise adoption in the market, we’re pleased to be providing our clients, investors and lenders with the ability to collaborate on transactions in the latest AE file format available and will provide AE files as part of the advisory and transaction process for relevant deals,” said Chris Goodman, Managing Director at Eastdil Secured, a preeminent real estate and investment banking firm and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Wells Fargo Company.

Altus Group has heavily focused on and invested in the development of the next generation of ARGUS Enterprise. Valuable customer input on product enhancements, business requirements, market needs and ongoing user experience feedback has resulted in the development of AE, a robust industry-leading CRE cash flow, forecasting, valuation asset and investment management platform.

