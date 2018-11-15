Commercialization of SiQRocker™

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SiQ Mountain Industries Inc. (TSXV:SIQ) (“SiQ” or the “Company”) is pleased to report it has completed the production design and secured production for its proprietary adjustable camber device (“ACD”) for snowboards. The final design and associated production drawings incorporate information learned from finite element analysis (FEA) and field testing.

The ACD will be the Company’s first proprietary product offering and will be known in the marketplace as the SiQRocker™. The product allows for the quick adjustment of the camber of the snowboard with an easy turn of a handle. This adjustment allows the snowboarder to change the camber of their traditional snowboard from ‘cambered’ to ‘reverse cambered’ (or rocker), maximizing the performance of their board in powder snow conditions. The adjustment handle can be easily accessed without exiting the bindings.

Our out-sourced production has been identified and focuses on an initial capacity of up to 20,000 units, annually, which would allow the Company to generate up to $3,500,000 in revenue from a combination of web-based and retail sales. Production is scalable and can be increased as demand increases. The ACD is expected to be available via web-based sales in early 2019 and available for retail distribution for the 2019-2020 snow season.

Our ACD is believed to provide a unique on-mountain advantage to snowboarders. Our soft marketing analysis indicates the ACD is well received by experienced snowboarders, including instructors who believe the ACD will also make it easier for people to learn to snowboard.

Peter Hughes, CEO of the Company comments that: “Over the past months a dedicated team of employees and engineers have successfully brought the ACD to the point of commercial fruition. There are approximately eight million snowboarders in North America alone and the Company expects that it can look forward to meaningful revenue streams from the ACD that can grow positive cash flows and enhance financial performance from operations in the future.”

About SiQ Mountain Industries

The Company is an early stage development organization focused on the creation of a unique brand of products for outdoor athletic entertainment in international marketplaces. The Company listed on the TSXV on October 5, 2017 after completing is Qualifying Transaction on October 3, 2017 under the rules and guidelines of a Capital Pool Corporation.

For a more complete business and financial profile of the Company, please view the Company’s website at www.siqmountain.com and documents posted under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com .

