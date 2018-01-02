Community Support Network, Inc. Selects Identillect’s Delivery Trust® to Secure Sensitive Email Data

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Identillect Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “Identillect”) (TSX-V:ID) (OTCQB:IDTLF) (Frankfurt:8ID), a trusted leading provider of HIPAA compliant email security, announced today the Community Support Network, Inc. (CSN), has selected Delivery Trust® to enable private, secure email communications with clients, their families and other agency stakeholders.

CSN provides a wide range of day-time support for people with developmental disabilities. Deb Dove, Executive Director of CSN states, “Implementation of Delivery Trust to secure our digital communications is key to ensuring the safety and integrity of the sensitive data entrusted to our organization.”

In the NetDilligence 2016 Cyber Claims Study, non-profit organizations (NPOs) ranked in the top five industries most affected by hackers, highlighting the pressing need for digital security measures. NPOs typically store and transmit tremendous amounts of personal identification information (PII) which make for highly attractive targets for cybercriminals.

Identillect CEO, Todd Sexton states, “The non-profit sector has a very real and pressing need for digital security. As an organization, we aim to truly serve this industry by providing affordable, secure solutions to their digital security needs. CSN serves as a great example to the NPO community on a proactive approach to cybersecurity. Identillect is pleased to be the security provider to CSN as they are providing a vital service to the community.”

About Community Support Network, Inc

Community Support Network, Inc. (CSN), established in 1991, is committed to providing comprehensive day-time services to individuals with developmental disabilities. These day-time services include: supported employment, recreation and leisure services, community integration, mental health services and case management. CSN believes that all individuals, regardless of their level of functioning, should be integrated and supported in all aspects of community life. CSN strives to promote natural supports and to develop a network of relationships for all consumers.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client’s critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

