Compass Gold Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V:CVB) (Compass or the Company) announces that a total of 2,145,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company were granted to various directors and officers of the Company on December 31, 2017 at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of five years. These options were part of the options set aside as noted in the Company’s Notice and Information Circular for its Annual and Special General Meeting held on November 16, 2017. The grant is subject to regulatory approval.

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass, a public company having been continued into Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX-V. Through the recent acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of 1,179 sq. km. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million ounce gold projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Kodieran. The Company’s Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Exploration Manager Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, has initiated a new exploration program. They are examining the first of at least 35 anomalies noted for further investigation in Dr. Archibald’s August 2017 “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali.

Forward‐Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

