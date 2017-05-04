Complete Treatment and Removal of Pharmaceutical Residues Using High Efficiency Ozone Systems, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – May 04, 2017) – The release of pharmaceutical residues into the environment from production facilities, hospitals and domestic wastewater has introduced a severe threat to the aquatic environment and wastewater treatment plants. In addition, it contributes to the development of antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria.

Removal of these micropollutants, to comply with new environmental regulations and environmental goals is typically expensive and prone to high-risks due to off-site destruction which involves transportation, major energy and chemical consumption, as well as man-hours.

The speakers, John Lindam and Dr. Ramnath Lakshmanan from Ozonetech will introduce how to implement highly efficient ozone technology for complete on-site treatment and removal of pharmaceutical residues which exist in nearly all wastewater streams today. Ozonetech has experience in treating a wide range of various pharmaceutical residues, both from industrial wastewater directly at the production facility and hospital wastewater. It can also be applied as a polishing step in wastewater treatment plants.

Typical pharmaceuticals include for example paracetamol, codeine, propofol and antibiotics. Pharmaceutical compounds are complex which make them difficult to treat in biological processes. Ozone technology allow for one the most effective means of treatment through chemical oxidation and can be scaled for implementation at any facility.

Ozone is a naturally occurring compound. In industrial use, it is produced in-situ, as on-site treatment and leaves no chemical residues. Hence, it is an environmentally friendly technology which is produced from only one raw material – oxygen. It is highly soluble in water which enables effective treatment of complex compounds which are not prone to break-down by other means. Ozone application for pharmaceutical residues removal is performed in the water phase and leaves minimal to no by-products since most substances can be fully oxidized to water and carbon dioxide.

