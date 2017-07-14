Computer Modelling Group Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors and New Chair Appointment

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 18, 2017 were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Judith J. Athaide 57,115,458 99.89 % 63,709 0.11 % Kenneth M. Dedeluk 57,163,307 99.97 % 15,860 0.03 % Christopher L. Fong 57,118,418 99.89 % 60,749 0.11 % Patrick R. Jamieson 57,019,862 99.72 % 159,305 0.28 % Peter H. Kinash 56,952,549 99.60 % 226,618 0.40 % Robert F. M. Smith 57,091,242 99.85 % 87,925 0.15 % John B. Zaozirny 55,754,758 97.51 % 1,424,409 2.49 %

Frank Meyer has retired as the Chair of the Board of Directors. John Zaozirny succeeded Mr. Meyer as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Judith Athaide was elected to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Meyer’s departure.

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report on Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the oil and gas industry. CMG, recognized by oil and gas companies worldwide as a leading developer of reservoir modelling software, has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. CMG is the leading supplier of advanced processes reservoir modelling software in the world with a blue chip client base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. The Company’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “CMG.”

