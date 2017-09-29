Computers for Success Canada celebrating the delivery of 1.5 million computers by the Government of Canada’s CFS program

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “The delivery of 1.5 million refurbished computers by the CFS program, to schools, libraries, Indigenous communities and low-income households, is a milestone that has significantly impacted the lives of many Canadians over the past 24 years. This achievement is the result of the dedicated work of 13 independent provincial and territorial CFS affiliates, and we thank them for their commitment.”

In this 150th year of Canadian confederation, Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director of CFSC-OPEC, is pleased to celebrate today’s 1.5 millionth computer delivery, by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED).

“My congratulations to everyone involved with Computers for Schools – this is a big milestone,” said Minister Bains. “Today’s celebration marks another important step toward creating the innovation culture that will sustain our job growth and ensure our success in the digital age. We especially need more women and other under-represented groups to learn the digital skills they need for the jobs of the future. Canada will only succeed if we use everybody’s talents to their full potential.”

Since 1993, the CFS program has helped meet the demand for computers in Canadian classrooms and communities. “Contributions to all sectors of the economy depend on Canadians’ ability to access, adopt and integrate digital technologies, connect to the Internet and develop the digital skills that have become an essential part of economic participation.”

“As the program continues to grow, more than ever it relies on the support of corporate technology donors,” added Mr. Harper-Merrett. Historically, a third of the computers refurbished by the program have come from the federal Government, a third from provincial and territorial Governments and a third from the private sector.

CFS is a national program that refurbishes computers donated from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, registered not-for-profit organizations and Indigenous communities.

Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005 in support of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s CFS program and its impacts of digital inclusion and economic participation. CFSC-OPEC’s services stand in four pillars – marketing and communications, partnership development, project management, and strategic planning.

