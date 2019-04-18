Conclusion: No Collusion

CBJ — After what seemed like a never-ending saga relating to the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into U.S. President Donald Trump and possible collusion with Russia, the final determination is that there was none.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr laid out the redacted version of Mueller’s findings and said : “bottom line:” No collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government hackers.”

There had been widespread speculation that Trump’s team and Russian cooperatives worked together to defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

While Mueller drew no conclusion about whether U.S. President Donald Trump had obstructed justice in the investigation, Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally had concluded that while Trump was “frustrated and angry” about the Mueller probe, nothing the president did rose to the level of an “obstruction-of-justice offence.”

According to Barr, the Mueller report examined 10 episodes pertaining to Trump and obstruction, but found nothing substantial enough that would stick in terms of charges being laid.

Barr said the president did not exert executive privilege to withhold anything in the report. And he said the president’s personal attorney had requested and gotten a chance to review the report before its public release.

The release of the redacted report is highly unlikely to sway public opinion one way or another. Republicans will say ‘told you so — nothing to see here’ while Democrats will still claim ‘there must be more to the story — and we’re going to find it.’ Perhaps there is more — or will be — but that’s something that will only be known as time moves on.

