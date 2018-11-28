CONGRATULATIONS E&I CLOUD LEADERSHIP AWARD WINNERS WHO HAVE PARTNERED WITH D2L

CBJ Newsmakers

2018 Leadership Awards Recognize Innovative Institutions in the Cloud

Kitchener, Waterloo, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

D2L , the global learning technology leader, today congratulated five winners of the E&I Cloud Leadership Awards, all five of whom are customers deploying D2Ls Brightspace learning platform.

The awards were presented by E&I at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado. The awards recognize higher education institutions for their innovation in cloud computing. D2L is a leader in cloud computing and recently moved almost all its customers to cloud-based computing.

“The advantage of using a cloud-based LMS — like Brightspace — is that it allows schools and companies to do more,” said Keith Fowlkes, Vice President for Technology Contracts with E&I Cooperative Services. “Rather than buying, owning and updating their own software, data centers and servers, organizations can save IT time on labor and maintenance, and work more innovatively and efficiently. That’s particularly important for universities and colleges.”

The following are the winners of the 2018 E&I Cloud Leadership Awards who have partnered with D2L:

• Northeastern Illinois University – Sam Kann, CIO

• Montana State University – Jerry Sheehan, Vice President for Information Technology & CIO

• University of Arizona – Jeremy Frumkin, Executive Director, Research Technologies

• Oral Roberts University – Peter Kovaleski, Director, IT Operations

The E&I Cloud Leadership Awards were originated in 2017 by E&I Cooperative Services, Inc. Sponsors of the 2018 E&I Cloud Leadership Awards include Canon U.S.A., Inc., D2L, DLT Solutions and Juniper Networks.

“The award from E&I recognizes the value add that technology can bring to students and our faculty,” said Jerry Sheehan, Vice President for Information Technology & CIO at Montana State University. “Leveraging cloud infrastructure we were able to enhance collaboration without regards to location.”

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit purchasing cooperative solely focused on serving education and related facilities. E&I delivers expertise, solutions, and services through a diverse portfolio of competitively awarded contracts. By leveraging the knowledge and purchasing power of its nationwide membership, E&I helps higher education and K-12 institutions reduce costs, optimize supply chain efficiencies, and save time on the RFP process.

